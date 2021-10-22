USWNT sees 22-game home win streak snapped in South Korea stalemate

The U.S. women's national team saw a 22-game home win streak snapped on Thursday as they drew South Korea 0-0 in Kansas City.

The USWNT had eight shots on goal to Korea's one, but found their opponent's defense and goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul in inspired form.

Ironically, the last opponent to hold the U.S. at home was also South Korea, who drew the World Cup champions 2-2 in an October 2019 friendly.

What was said?

Though his side failed to win, USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski said in his post-game press conference that he was happy with how the U.S. played on the night.

"I actually thought we did a very good job in adapting to everything that was thrown at us in this game," Andonovski said.

"[The] bottom line is this is what the evolution of the game brings. Teams we face are going to be organized, they're going to defend, they're going to bring numbers in front of the box and it's going to take the best out of us in order to break them down and win games.

"So overall, very happy with the performance, very happy with the game as a whole. I feel like this is something that we needed."

U.S. midfielder Lindsey Horan saluted Korean goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul, but also felt her side didn't do enough in the final third.

"I have to be honest with you, I think our final product was poor and I think we could have done better," Horan said.

USWNT streaks snapped

The U.S. had gone two years without a blemish on their home record, outscoring opponents by an incredible 91-3 tally in the process.

But after crushing Paraguay 8-0 and 9-0 in two friendlies last month, the U.S. got a far tougher challenge against Colin Bell's side on Thursday.

With the Koreans holding them scoreless on Thursday, the USWNT also ended a run of 60 consecutive home matches with a goal.

Article continues below

What's next for the USWNT?

The USWNT will quickly get a chance for revenge as they take on South Korea again on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

That game will mark the end of Carli Lloyd's legendary international career, with the 39-year-old set to retire at the end of the current NWSL season.

Further reading