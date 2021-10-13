USWNT roster: Rapinoe returns ahead of Lloyd's farewell matches

Megan Rapinoe has returned to the U.S. women's national team roster ahead of Carli Lloyd's final two USWNT matches this month.

Rapinoe, who missed last month's games against Paraguay with injury, was one of 21 players named for friendlies against Korea Republic on October 21 in Kansas City and October 26 in St. Paul.

The match at Allianz Field in St. Paul will mark the end of Lloyd's legendary career with the USWNT, which has seen her win two Olympic gold medals and two World Cups while amassing 314 caps.

What was said?

“It’s been a stressful few weeks for the players and staff and the well-being of our players has and always will come first,” said head coach Vlatko Andonovski in a statement, reacting to recent abuse scandals across the women's game.

“We always want to keep improving and evolving as a team, win every game we play, and put on a good show for the fans, but during this camp we will really focus on a few basic things – continuing to support each other while getting to do what we love on the field, and of course, giving Carli Lloyd the send-off she deserves.”

Roster notes

Of the 21 players on the squad, 17 were part of the team that won bronze at the Olympics this summer. Mallory Pugh, Sophia Smith, Andi Sullivan and Emily Fox are the four additions.

Starting goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, as well as midfielders Sam Mewis and Julie Ertz, will be in camp but will not be available to play due to injuries.

Christen Press and Crystal Dunn, meanwhile, have opted out of the two games. Press said last month she is taking a break from the game to focus on her mental health.

Full roster (club; caps/goals)

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 6), Adrianna Franch (Kansas City NWSL; 9)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (Houston Dash; 76/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 41/1), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville; 4/0), Casey Krueger (Chicago Red Stars; 36/0), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit; 147/2), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC; 195/0), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit; 60/0)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 104/23), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign; 64/16), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 10/3), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 30/4), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 19/2)

FORWARDS (7): Tobin Heath (Arsenal, ENG; 179/36), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 314/134), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride; 188/114), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars; 65/18), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign; 185/61), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 8/1), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 42/13)

