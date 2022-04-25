USMNT star Dest set to miss remainder of Barca's 2021-22 season after suffering hamstring injury
United States national team star Sergino Dest is set to miss the remainder of Barcelona's 2021-22 season after suffering a hamstring injury.
Dest was named in Xavi's starting XI for Barca's latest La Liga outing against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, but made a poor start to the game as he allowed Alvaro Garcia too much space to open the scoring with just seven minutes on the clock.
The 21-year-old was taken off at half-time and the Blaugrana went on to record their third successive home defeat - equalling a club record - but it has now been confirmed that his withdrawal was not a tactical move.
What have Barcelona said about Dest?
Barca have released an official statement revealing that Dest sustained damage to his hamstring during the loss to Rayo.
"Tests carried out this morning have confirmed that first-team player Sergino Dest has a hamstring injury in his right thigh," the statement reads.
"It is low and its evolution will mark its availability."
How long will Dest be out for?
Barca have not given a firm timeframe for Dest's recovery, but it has been reported that he is unlikely to feature for the club again this season.
Xavi's side are due back in action against Mallorca at Camp Nou on May 1, and will then conclude their campaign with fixtures against Real Betis, Celta Vigo, Getafe and Villarreal.
Dest has made 31 appearances across all competitions this term, but Barca may be forced to make do without him as they seek to make sure of a top-four finish in La Liga.