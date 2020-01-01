USMNT star Dest 'p*ssed' after losing first Clasico to Real Madrid

The fullback was one of his side's bright spots, but it wasn't enough to take down the La Liga champions

defender Sergino Dest says he is "p*ssed" that his first Clasico experience was spoiled by a win.

The U.S. men's national team defender became the first American to ever play in 's showcase game, but his Barca were well-beaten by Real Madrid in what ended as a 3-1 win for Zinedine Zidane's side.

Real Madrid originally took the lead within five minutes thanks to a goal from Fede Valverde before Barca equalized three minutes later on an Ansu Fati finish.

From that point forward, though, Real Madrid were in the driver's seat, with Sergio Ramos giving them a 2-1 lead before Luka Modric sealed the result with a late goal.

Dest was one of few bright spots for Barca on the day, with the full-back looking comfortable in his first taste of El Clasico.

But Saturday's defeat was no sentimental experience for the American defender, as he was left frustrated by his team's performance.

"It was a really tough match, we had chances, they had chances," he told Movistar. "Too bad that we lost. My first Clasico but I am p*ssed that we lost."

He added: "It's my first Clasico. It's a nice game to play of course. It's just too bad that we lost the game against Real Madrid."

The match turned after Ramos' finish from the penalty spot, which came after Barca defender Clement Lenglet was called for a foul in the box.

Even with VAR, the call was a controversial one, but Dest says he wasn't sure whether or not the decision was correct.

"I didn't see it so I don't know if it was a penalty or not but I feel like, I don't know if it was a penalty, but I just have to play through it," he said.

With El Clasico now complete, Barca must now turn their focus towards a highly-anticipated clash with .

The Catalan side got off to a perfect start in Europe thanks to a 5-1 win over Ferencvaros, and Dest is already turning his focus towards the upcoming match against the Italian giants.

"They had chances, we had chances. They were maybe a bit sharper with their chances. They finished and we didn't," he said.

"We have another game on Wednesday against Juventus and we have to win that one 100 percent. We just have to keep going.

"We have to win the next couple of games. The next game is Juventus, Champions League, and we have to win that and get the team spirit back."