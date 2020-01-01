'If football started tomorrow, we'd be ready' - USMNT star Adams relishing Bundesliga title race with Leipzig

The midfielder and his side are five points behind Bayern Munich with German teams having already returned to training

If the season got back underway tomorrow, would be ready - according to U.S. national team midfielder Tyler Adams.

Clubs in ’s top flight have returned to training in small groups, while Bundesliga CEO Christian Seifert says the league would be able to resume as early as May 9 if they receive government approval.

Adams would clearly relish such an early return but for now, he is simply enjoying being back on a football pitch with his team-mates.

“It's just a little bit of a peculiar situation that we're in,” Adams told Transfermarkt.

“A lot of people are talking about how there are no sports and how there's not a lot going on, but we have to value people’s lives, first and foremost.

“For us, we were able to [return to training] with a smile on our faces, and being able to see a couple of my team-mates at a time has been a good feeling.

“We’re still able to participate in passing sequences, a little bit of running to keep our fitness up but most importantly, it's a great feeling to have a ball back at our feet and be able to pass and smile again out on the pitch.”

If the league does get back underway, Leipzig would be thrown back into the heat of a Bundesliga title race with and .

Third-placed Leipzig are five points behind leaders Bayern with nine games to play but Adams says his side would relish the fight.

“If the game started tomorrow, for instance, I think that we would be ready to play; our team had such a strong mentality and the form doesn't really matter,” the star said.

“We know that once we get back out on the pitch we're going to take care of business.

“We're fortunate enough to have a very deep squad this year; the depth has been able to contribute to a lot of our success, so if we have to cram games in short weeks, I think that our team is perfect for that scenario.

“You know playing at certain venues can be difficult. I am not saying it won’t be difficult anymore, but it will have a more neutral flavour, so for us, it will be about doing our homework and focus on our tactics.

“We are going to look at this in a positive way.”