USMNT full back Reynolds leaves Roma to join Belgian side Westerlo on loan

The defender will return to the same league he played in last term after spending time on loan at KV Kortrijk

U.S. men's national team full back Bryan Reynolds has signed with Belgian side Westerlo on a season-long loan as the former FC Dallas star searches for playing time away from Roma.

Reynolds spent the second half of last season on loan with KV Kortrijk and will now spend the entirety of 2022-23 season in Belgium.

The defender has earned two caps for the USMNT, but is on the outside looking in for a 2022 World Cup spot.

How has Reynolds done at Roma?

United States international Bryan Reynolds has today completed an initial loan move to Belgian club KVC Westerlo.



Good luck, Bryan! 💪#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/kgiFvDV6bD — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) June 21, 2022

Reynolds originally signed with Roma in February 2021 on an initial six-month loan with an obligation to buy.

He made five appearances during that first season, but only featured for the Italian side three times in 2021-22 after Jose Mourinho took charge of the club.

The 20-year-old defender was eventually loaned to Kortrijk as he fell out of Mourinho's plans for the second half of the season.

Where does Reynolds stand with the USMNT?

At this point, Reynolds is highly unlikely to make the World Cup squad, having fallen out of the picture over the last year or so.

Sergino Dest remains the starting right back, and should remain so as the U.S. head to Qatar.

DeAndre Yedlin, Reggie Cannon and Shaq Moore are all ahead of Reynolds in the race to be Dest's backup.

