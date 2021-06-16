USA vs Nigeria: TV channel, live stream, squad news and preview
Nigeria take on the United States of America in their last outing of the America Summer Series on Thursday morning.
Still fresh from their 3-3 draw with European giants Portugal, the Super Falcons go into this game full of confidence as they would be aiming to defeat Vlatko Andonovski’s women.
Although, the Stars and Stripes would be Randy Waldrum's toughest test, however, they are aiming to impress against the four-time Women’s World Cup winners.
Thursday’s meeting will be the sixth meeting between both countries – with the USA winning all previous encounters.
Before this game kicks off, Carli Lloyd would be honoured for earning her 300th international cap – a feat achieved by compatriots Kristine Lilly and Christie Pearce.
|Game
|USA vs Nigeria
|Date
|Thursday, June 17
|Time
|02:00 AM WAT
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
For Nigerian readers, get set on the latest football on TV here! For those across the globe, that is also the place to be.
Also, the game can be watched live on TV through NFF media and it can be streamed online using beIN Sports Connect.
|Nigeria TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|NFF TV
|UK & US TV channel
|Online stream
|beIN Sports
|beIN Sports Connect.
Squads & Team News
|Position
|USA squad
|Goalkeepers
|Campbell, Franch, Naeher
|Defenders
|Cook, Dahlkemper, Davidson, Dunn, O'Hara, Purce, Sauerbrunn, Sonnett
|Midfielders
|Horan, Lavelle, Macario, K. Mewis, S. Mewis, Sullivan
|Forwards
|Lloyd, Morgan, Press, Rapinoe, Smith, Williams
Potential USA XI: Franch, Dahlkemper, Sonnett, Davidson, Lloyd, Horan, Lavelle, Macario, Dunn, Press, Purce
|Position
|Nigeria squad
|Goalkeepers
|Oluehi, Nnadozie, Etim
|Defenders
|Ebi, G. Ogbonna, Ohale, Dimehin, Ibe, Okeke, George, E. Ogbonna
|Midfielders
|Chikwele, Okobi, Ayinde, Payne, Mbadi, Attah
|Forwards
|Oshoala, Ordega, Ajibade, Ikechukwu, Adule, Monday, Kanu, Bokiri
Potential Nigeria XI: Oluehi, Ogbonna, Zogg, Chikwelu, Payne, Okeke, Ariyo, Ajibade, Ordega, Oshoala
Match Preview
The United States of America go into Thursday’s game buoyed by their attacking masterclass against Jamaica.
Goals from Carli Lloyd, Lindsey Horan, Margaret Purce and Alex Morgan saw them outshine the Reggae Girlz in Texas.
Prior to that game, the Jamaicans had silenced reigning African queens Nigeria 1-0 in their first game.
Against the Super Falcons, Andonovski’s side would be aiming to extend their dominance.
Their biggest win remains a 7-1 triumph achieved in a group game of the 1999 Women’s World Cup.
On home soil, the USA boast a 41-game unbeaten streak – 37 wins and four ties – across all matches. In those games, they have scored multiple goals in 34 of those games.
Regardless of the result, the essence of the outing is to keep the West African side in fine shape ahead of October’s Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier against eternal rivals, Ghana.