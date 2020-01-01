'Unforgettable moments, inexplicable things and incomparable people' - Thiago Silva says farewell to PSG ahead of Chelsea move
Thiago Silva took to social media on Wednesday to bid farewell to the Paris Saint-Germain faithful ahead of his anticipated move to Chelsea.
Silva joined PSG in 2012 from AC Milan and went on to lead the French side to seven Ligue 1 titles in eight seasons, part of a total haul of 23 trophies during his time at Parc des Princes.
But the Brazil defender was not offered a fresh contract at the end of his current deal, instead signing a temporary extension which came to an end with PSG's defeat to Bayern Munich in Sunday's Champions League final, the first in the club's history.
Chelsea have since emerged as the front-runners to sign Silva, with reports that he will soon sign a two-year deal to join the west London club circulating.
Silva took the opportunity to pay tribute to his former supporters, quoting renowned Portuguese poet Fernando Pessoa in a heart-felt message shared on Instagram.
🇫🇷 «La valeur des choses n'est pas dans le temps qu'elles durent, mais dans l'intensité avec laquelle elles se produisent. Pour cette raison, il y a des moments inoubliables, des choses inexplicables et des gens incomparables »(Fernando Pessoa). Aujourd'hui un cycle se termine, après 8 ans au sein de l’equipe du @psg, je voudrais remercier mes coéquipiers, toute l'équipe technique et la direction, les fans, ma famille, Dieu et mes amis, pour tous ces heureux moments que nous avons vécu dans la Ville Lumière. Ici, avec ma femme @bellesilva, nous avons vécu des moments inoubliables, nos enfants ont grandi, nous sommes devenus citoyens français, et nous porterons à jamais ces années vécues et la France dans nos cœurs. Merci beaucoup 🙏🏽🔴🔵 🇧🇷 “O valor das coisas não está no tempo que elas duram, mas na intensidade com que acontecem. Por isso, existem momentos inesquecíveis, coisas inexplicáveis e pessoas incomparáveis” (Fernando Pessoa). Hoje se fecha um ciclo, depois de 8 anos no @psg , eu gostaria de agradecer aos meus colegas de equipe, à toda a equipe técnica e direção, à torcida, à minha família, a Deus e aos meus amigos, por todos esses felizes anos que vivemos na Cidade-luz. Aqui, junto com a minha esposa, @bellesilva , vivemos momentos inesquecíveis, nossos filhos cresceram, nos tornamos cidadãos franceses, e vamos levar pra sempre esses anos vividos e a França nos nossos corações. Muito obrigado 🙏🏽🔴🔵 • • • #AllezParis #ICICESTPARIS #PSG #ParisSaintGermain #Paris #Football #ThiagoSilva #ParisSaintGermain #IciCestParis #TS2 #DefenseurCentral #Capitão #Capitaine #CoronaOut #StopCorona #EquipePSG #PSGTeam #PSGlife #PSGforever #StayHealthy #OMonstro #PSGOL #AllezParis
"The value of things is not in the time that they last, but in the intensity with which they occur. That is why there are unforgettable moments, inexplicable things and incomparable people," wrote the centre-back, using Pessoa's famous phrase.
"Today a cycle is ended, after eight years at PSG, I would like to thank my team-mates, the entire coaching staff and board, the fans, my family, God and my friends, for all of the happy years we have spent in the City of Light.
"Here, together with my wife, we have enjoyed unforgettable moments, our children grew up, we became French citizens, and we will carry forever in our hearts these years lived in France. Thank you so much."