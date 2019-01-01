Under-fire Emery insists he has full backing of Arsenal hierarchy

The Gunners boss is under huge pressure following a run of six games without a win

Unai Emery insists he still has the backing of the hierarchy as the clamour grows from supporters for the Spaniard to be dismissed.

Arsenal host Eintract Frankfurt in the on Thursday night on the back of six games without a win in all competitions.

Saturday’s 2-2 draw with was met by a chorus of boos from the Arsenal fans, with some sections of the home support having openly been chanting during the game for Emery to be sacked.

Despite the calls for the 48-year-old to go, however, Emery will still be in charge against Frankfurt and he is adamant he still has the full support of head of football Raul Sanllehi, technical director Edu and the rest of the key Arsenal decision makers.

“Really the club is supporting me,” he said. “I feel the club and everyone responsible in that area is backing me. Really I appreciate it a lot.

“I feel strong with that support and know my responsibility to come back and change the situation.

“My job is to prepare for the match on Thursday and only look at that match.

“We are playing at home with our supporters so we want to transmit our energy, our gameplan and everything we work on at the training ground. Those are my only thoughts.

“We need one good match, one good connection with our supporters and I above all need mainly to be strong in my consistent way every day.”

Emery has cut a forlorn figure in recent weeks as the pressure has increased.

But despite all the criticism that has come his way, he is adamant he is still enjoying his work and that it is not the first time in his career that he has found himself under the cosh.

“Every day with the players, with the preparation, I enjoy it because I love that work," said Arsenal's head coach.

“In all my career, when I lose I don't feel good. But I feel a responsibility to come back and the responsibility to analyse and to work to improve performance.”

Emery added: “In my 15-year career I have had some situations like today. In every club.

“Every coach will have some moments, above all when they have a long career. Mine is 15 years now and in 15 years I have had success a lot of times but also bad moments.

“Usually my career is going up but I can separate moments like that.”