‘Unbelievable!’ - Tammy Abraham on Aston Villa’s comeback win

Late goals from Adomah and the England U21 international secured the maximum points for Dean Smith’s side

Tammy Abraham have described ’s come-from-behind victory over as ‘unbelievable’.

The loanee and Albert Adomah struck two injury-time goals to help Villa clinch an away 3-1 win over their hosts.

Gary Hooper’s seventh-minute opener saw Dean Smith’s side begin the game on a wrong foot but they soon drew level through John McGrin to end the first half 1-1.

Both teams were almost settled on sharing the spoils, but for the interventions of the two Aston Villa strikers, with Abraham’s effort now placing him alongside 's Billy Sharp as the division’s top scorer.

Asked about the atmosphere in the locker room, Abraham told club website: “Unbelievable. You know you can't describe the moment. Times like this, this is what takes teams to the next level.

“You might not have the best game, the other team might be dominating and have more chances. Last 10, five minutes you just got to make the opportunities count and stay in the game. Take your chances when it comes.”

Aston Villa, who extended their winning streak to six games, moved to fifth in the second division table with 63 points from 40 matches. They visit United for the next game on Wednesday.