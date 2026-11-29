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Unai Emery has defended his new Aston Villa signings after goals from Alysson and Joao Gomes were not enough to end a seven-match winless run in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town. Last season's Europa League winners twice threw away the lead at Portman Road, leaving them 11th in the Premier League after a fourth consecutive top-flight stalemate.

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Villa twice pegged back away

Villa squandered a chance to claim their first victory since late October despite Alysson curling home Johan Manzambi's pass and Gomes volleying in Victor Lindelof's cushion. Gary O'Neil's side responded quickly through club-record signing Emersonn after Julio Enciso's corner before Leif Davis headed in a second equaliser. Christian Walton then denied John McGinn as Ipswich held on to climb to 15th.

Emery sees encouraging attacking signs

Having failed to register a single shot on target during their midweek Champions League defeat at Galatasaray, Villa looked far sharper going forward in Suffolk, with Boubacar Kamara going close early and Nicolas Jackson nearly converting late on. They also survived a late penalty appeal when the ball appeared to strike Ross Barkley's hand.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Emery highlighted those offensive positives while acknowledging defensive lapses, saying: "Yes, it is a positive, not the result completely but we are not losing. We are more or less getting better, but today it was not enough.

"We created chances. We produced offensively a lot more than we planned. Today was our first step forward that we wanted to achieve and we did it. We conceded a few chances for them and they scored it. This is the way, this is sometimes understanding how some young players, new players must adapt to us. Still time to get it. Each match is an experience for us. We go forward, analyse and try to get better for the next match."

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Summer overhaul brings teething problems

After appearing to revive their campaign with four wins in 10 days during October, Villa's momentum has stalled dramatically. Following heavy summer turnover that included the departures of key attackers Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers, Emery is navigating inevitable teething problems as he reshapes his squad.

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Addressing the need for patience and stronger displays in Birmingham, the Spaniard told the broadcaster: "Our challenge is now at home. Overall, away we are competing well and achieving points, but at home we have to improve, and we have to get our fortress [at Villa Park] and then get the balance.

"We are more or less understanding everything and practising with the new players, all the players, experienced players and making it. Of course, it needs time to improve, to practice and have experience for some players. How we can improve it, I don't know now. We are going to analyse the game and avoid mistakes like that."

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Villa Park form becomes crucial

Emery's immediate priority is turning Villa Park back into a fortress to end this frustrating slump. Integrating new recruits alongside experienced figures will be decisive if Villa are to climb back towards the European places. Meanwhile, Ipswich take real belief from another resilient display, having lost just twice in six Portman Road games despite going six matches without a win.