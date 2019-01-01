Umtiti returns to Barcelona after pulling out of France squad with foot injury

The central defender will watch from afar as his side continue their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Andorra on Tuesday night

Samuel Umtiti has left 's training base and will miss Tuesday's qualifier against Andorra after suffering a foot injury.

The centre-back has endured a difficult couple of years with injuries and is set for another spell on the sidelines with a haematoma in his right foot.

France confirmed prior to Saturday's 4-1 win over Albania that Umtiti was suffering with the injury, ruling him out of the contest.

They announced on Sunday the injury will also prevent him featuring against Andorra, meaning he has returned to Barcelona.

Umtiti lost his place in the Barca starting XI last term during two spells out with knee injuries – France colleague Clement Lenglet taking advantage and becoming Gerard Pique's usual partner.

He had originally been called up as a late replacement for Aymeric Laporte, whose hopes of a long-awaited senior debut for France were dashed by his long-term injury sustained on duty with .

Although France did not confirm how long they expect Umtiti to be sidelined for, he will likely be a doubt for Barca's visit of on Saturday.

Starting against Valencia was unlikely anyway, however, given Umtiti has been an unused substitute in Barca's three games this season.

However, Umtiti may fancy his chances of a return at club level with Barcelona failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their games so far. Five goals conceded in three games has seen them register one win, one draw and one defeat, as they sit five points off the top in eighth.

France, meanwhile, maintained their spot at the top of Group H with their win over Albania, as Kingsley Coman scored twice to ensure Antoine Griezmann’s missed penalty counted for nothing.

The match had been delayed in bizarre circumstances with Albania refusing to play after the national anthem of Andorra had been played prior to kick-off.

Tied on 12 points from five games with and , they will be expecting to remain top on Tuesday night as they face bottom club Andorra, who are without a point and are yet to score a goal in the qualifying campaign.