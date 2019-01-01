Umotong's Brighton to face Manchester United in English Women's Cup quarter-final
Ini Umotong and her Brighton side have been drawn against last season's semi-finalists, Manchester United, in the English Women's Cup quarter-final on January 16, 2020.
The Seagulls had lost 2-0 to the Red Devils at Culver Road when the teams met in the fourth round of the competition last season.
To reach the quarter-final, the Nigeria international was on target as Brighton thrashed London City Lionesses 4-2 in their final group stage tie to book their place in the last eight of the event.
On the other hand, last season's finalists defeated Birmingham City 3-1 to emerge winners of Group C.
Following Monday's quarter-final draw, Arsenal face Reading at Meadow Park, Sheffield United host Manchester City at Proact Stadium while Chelsea take on Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow.
Your #ContiCup quarter-final ties, due to be played on 15/16 January!@ArsenalWFC 🆚 @ReadingFCWomen @sufc_women 🆚 @ManCity @ManUtdWomen 🆚 @OfficialBHAFC @ChelseaFCW 🆚 @AVWFCOfficial— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) December 16, 2019
Having scored three goals in five outings so far in this year's competition, Umotong will hope to inspire her side with her fine form against high-flying Manchester United.