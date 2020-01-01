Ujah and Abdullahi score as Union Berlin end Bundesliga season with victory

The Nigerian duo ensured the German capital outfit ended their campaign in grand style

Nigerian nationals Anthony Ujah and Suleiman Abdullahi each found the back of the net after Union Berlin wrapped up their season with a 3-0 win over .

Die Eisernen came into the game with their survival long secured while for Die Fortunen, they needed to secure a win to keep their hopes of survival alive by securing the relegation/promotion play-off spot.

Ujah got things off for Union in the 26th minute by tapping in Joshua Mees’ fierce shot from a corner which was hacked away but still able to cross the line.

The seven-time capped international then turned provider for their second goal, playing the ball into the path of Christian Gentner who fired from outside the penalty box.

Ujah went off in the 62nd minute and in came Abdullahi who sealed the deal in the 90th minute with Gentner passing the ball to the former El Kanemi Warriors player and doing the rest from 12 yards, Dusseldorf goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier failed to stop his not-so-powerful shot.

While on the pitch, Ujah produced 20 touches and seven accurate passes. He was also strong in the air winning seven of 14 aerial duels. His goal was the third in the Bundesliga this term.

Ujah also scored in the 6-0 German Cup first-round victory over Germania Halberstadt and provided two assists in the next round which ended in a 3-1 win at . Union Berlin ultimately reached the quarter-final, losing 3-1 to .

Abdullahi meanwhile scored his first-ever Bundesliga goal in what was just his sixth appearance of the season.

The 23-year-old missed a huge chunk of the season with fitness problems. He played 19 games while Union were in the second-tier last season, on loan from Eintracht Braunschweig.

He played a key role during the relegation/promotion play-off against , scoring in the first leg 2-2 draw which was enough to see Union Berlin promoted to the top-flight for the first time in their history via away goals.

After 11 wins and eight draws from 34 matches, Urs Fischer’s men finished in 11th position with 41 points, 11 points clear of the drop zone.

Fortuna have been relegated after bagged a 6-1 win over Cologne to squeeze into the relegation/playoff spot.