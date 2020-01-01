Uganda’s Ikpeazu features in Wycombe Wanderers’ first Championship win

The soon-to-be Crane was introduced in the second half as the Owls fell to a fourth successive defeat, against the Chairboys

Prospective international Uche Ikpeazu featured as Wycombe Wanderers defeated to pick up their first Championship win this season on Saturday.

The forward, who could make his Uganda debut against South Sudan after he was named in the provisional squad, came on for Adebayo Akinfenwa in the 72nd minute as 23rd-placed Wanderers sailed to a first win in nine attempts.

David Wheeler's header made all the difference that gave the Chairboys the win over struggling Wednesday, who are at the bottom of the 24-team table.

Wycombe came into the match having lost the opening seven fixtures but Wheeler’s header in the third minute of first-half injury time was all they required to get the first victory.

Wednesday could have equalised and even take the lead but they were not clinical enough to use all the created chances in the second half.

Wanderers’ assistant manager Richard Dobson – who was in charge of the team after boss Gareth Ainsworth's back operation on Friday – confirmed his satisfaction given that his team is now growing together.

"We're growing as a team. We're excited by the challenge of being in the Championship and we're starting to prove that we deserve to be here,” Dobson told BBC Sports.

"They boys were angry and they wanted to put something right. We've had a lot of big game-changing decisions go against us, which has fuelled the fire a bit as the boys feel it's been unjust.

"Gareth is a very happy guy in hospital; he's over the moon. I'm glad he's on road to recovery and we've been able to put a smile on his face."

On his part, Wednesday manager Garry Monk said the only thing missing from his struggling side is the cutting edge.

“The players gave everything, they worked and battled. It’s not running for us at the moment, we are missing that cutting edge,” Monk told the club’s website.

“We’ve had all the possession in the second half but just couldn’t find that way through.

“I thought if we got one we’d have gone on to win the game. I couldn’t have asked anything more from the players but we are not getting the rub of the green at the moment.

“I take the responsibility, I have no problem with that. I will keep giving everything I have to get us out of this run of results. It’s not good enough for a club like Sheffield Wednesday.

“But we are together, the boys are together and you can see that with what has just been said in the changing room.”

Ikpeazu and Wanderers will be up against on November 4.