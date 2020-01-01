Uganda’s Azira: Africans will choose MLS over Europe because of ‘awful’ racism

The Cranes midfielder reveals why he believes more African players will soon opt to play in America

midfielder Micheal Azira has explained why more African players will soon opt to play in Major League Soccer ( ) instead of Europe.

Azira, who features for in the USA, has stated the recent spate of racist incidents across Europe's domestic leagues will help African players choose to place themselves in a more welcoming football environment -- and MLS is in pole position to benefit.

For the midfielder, it is no surprise with salaries improving and the reputation of the North American league growing, players will want to move to the top tier of football in the US.

“In Europe, it's been really awful. If you see the things done to...[Romelu] Lukaku, and these other great players, I feel like it kills the game,” Azira is quoted telling CNN's Zayn Nabbi.

“And I want to be in an environment where people love each other and people have respect for one another. Humanity comes first.”

Azira is also making a difference on the field for Uganda. He was part of the team that qualified for the 2019 African Cup of Nations, where he faced off against 's Mohamed Salah and 's Sadio Mane.

Having only made his international debut in November 2016 when he was 29, Azira has developed into a key member of the squad and wants to see the Cranes fly higher than they've ever done before by reaching the World Cup finals.

"I feel like the time is coming and we are not far from qualifying for the World Cup,” Azira continued.

For a man who's played across the length and breadth of the US, having plied his trade for the , , and now Chicago, Azira is hungry to win the until now elusive MLS Cup for himself and his new team.

Having finished eighth in the Eastern Conference - some 22 points behind who topped the standings - he acknowledged that there is a long way to go.

"We need to get back in the playoff that's the main focus because when you're in the playoffs anything can happen," Azira continued. "It can only get better from here.

"We want to give something to our fans who have been there for us through all the hard times."

Chicago has not won the MLS Cup since 1998, their inaugural season.