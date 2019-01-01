U23 Afcon: Bayern Munich starlet Evina headlines Cameroon's squad to face Ghana

The Indomitable Lions team for the November 8-22 championship in Egypt has been unveiled

teenager Franck Evina has been named in 's final squad for next month's Africa U23 Cup of Nations in .

Currently, on loan at German lower division side Uerdingen 05, the 19-year-old attacker is set for his first tournament with the Indomitable Lions since pledging his allegiance to the African nation ahead of last year.

Only the three listed goalkeepers in Cameroon's 21-man squad ply their trade at home.

The Lions are set to face hosts , and Mali in Group A of the November 8-22 championship.

The top three teams at the tournament will represent the continent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in .



Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Junior Dande (Apejes Mfou), Simon Omossola (Coton Sport), Pierre Abogo (Tonnerre Kalara Club)

Defenders: Jules Youmeni Deugoue (Roskilde, ), Raphael Anaba Mbida ( , ), Olivier Mbaizo ( , USA), Duplexe Tchamba (Stromsgodset, Norway), Oumar Gonzalez (Chambly, France), Guy Kilama (Niort, France) Nouhou Tolo ( , USA)

Midfielders: Samuel Oum Gouet (Rheindorf, Altach, ) Kevin Soni ( , ) Yan Eteki (Granada, Spain), Victor Mpindi (Sonderjyske, Denmark), Martin Hongla (Royal Antwerp, )

Forwards: Stephane Zobo ( , France), Michael Cheukoua (Sv Horn, Austria), Eric Ayuk Mbu (Osmanlispor, ) Franck Evina (Uerdingen 05, Germany) Pierre Fonkeu (Lens, France), Herve Ngan Biti (PAE Kerkyra, Greece)

