U17 World Cup: 'Little Ronaldo' Olawale leads Nigeria attack vs Australia

Coach Manu Garba will be banking on the teenager to wreak havoc against the Joeys in Friday’s clash

Peter Olawale will lead the attack when they face in Friday night’s 2019 U17 World Cup game at Estadio Bererrao.

The 17-year-old was an unused substitute against Hungary and , however, he has been given the nod to start against Trevor Morgan’s boys.

He will play alongside Ecuador-slaying Ibrahim Said up front, while Quadri Edun will start ahead of Wisdom Ubani.

Joseph Oluwabusola will start in place of Daniel Jinadu in goal, with Hamzat Ojediran expected to supply the passes from the middle.

Australia are in dire need of a victory to stand a chance of reaching the Round of 16 after a faulty start against Ecuador and draw with Hungary.

NIGERIA XI: Oluwabusola, Adeniyi, Tijani, Ikenna, Ibrahim,Olusegun, Ojediran, Edun, Olawale, Amoo, Said