Twitter explodes as Sarr’s Watford end Liverpool's unbeaten run

Football fans have taken to social media as Jurgen Klopp’s men were torn apart by the Hornets at Vicarage Road

’s invincible run came to an end following Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to .

After a goalless first-half, Jurgen Klopp’s men were silenced thanks to a commanding second-half display from the hosts.

Ismaila Sarr got a brace while Troy Deeney sealed the remarkable win with a third strike to end the Reds’ unbeaten run at 44 games.

Football fans took to social media to share their thoughts following the result.

Liverpool: We will be the invisibles this season.



Watford: pic.twitter.com/bdq6ncBkqS — KATERINA (@kaysMalawi) February 29, 2020

Unbeaten run ko, Temple run ni 🤣😂 #WATLIV — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) February 29, 2020

Whatever has a begining has an end. Watford 3-0 Liverpool. — Godwin D'Pundit ⚽™ (King Jesus' Hype Man) (@GodwinOdiko) February 29, 2020

Watford, I speak into your life today. You shall not relegate this season in the mighty name of Jesus! 🙏 — Kola Babs (@iamkoolkola) February 29, 2020

For the history, Ismaila Sarr scored twice against Liverpool! 🇸🇳 😍👏🏻



FT: Watford 3-0 Liverpool #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/Bps7tWAeGp — GoalsTV⚽️ (@goalstv3) February 29, 2020

VAR officials trying to figure out a way to get Liverpool back into the game #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/TjeLxTsk9J — realNwaeze (@Michael75887983) February 29, 2020

Man utd to watford: take this 3 goals and go and give Liverpool.

Watford: 👇🏿👇🏿👇🏿

😂😂😂 #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/vzaNxNjj1f — DavidSoo (@Davidsoofficial) February 29, 2020

Liverpool’s incredible unbeaten run sadly comes to an end. All credit to Watford, they were relentless and deserved all 3 points. We were poor, simple. Time to lick our wounds, take some shit from rival fans then focus on getting these last 4 wins and beating Atlético. #YNWA — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) February 29, 2020

Arsene Wenger entering the Watford dressing room after they beat liverpool and protected his invincible record pic.twitter.com/Q0JIkU51h3 — El Fuego!! 👿🔥 (@Hivestylees) February 29, 2020

Watford fans right now pic.twitter.com/OnAUlJBjYT — J A D E ♡ (@JadeStamate) February 29, 2020

Watford have given @LFC their two toughest games of the season. They were bottom when they came to Anfield & 2nd bottom today. It just shows how strong the @premierleague is this season 😉 #WATLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 29, 2020