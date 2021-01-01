Tuchel makes Chelsea history in away win at West Ham as unbeaten run continues

The German tactician is yet to taste defeat on the road as Blues boss, with none of his predecessors able to match an impressive record

Thomas Tuchel has made history as Chelsea manager, with the German tactician extending his unbeaten run away from home to 10 matches in a 1-0 win over West Ham.

The Blues made a change in the dugout back in January, with club legend Frank Lampard ushered through the exits as a former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss was appointed in his place.

Tuchel has made the desired impact at Stamford Bridge, with the 47-year-old yet to come unstuck on the road during his time in English football.

How did he make history?

Chelsea made the short trip from west to east London on Saturday as they took in a derby date with their capital rivals.

There was plenty riding on that contest, with both sides in the mix for a top-four finish this season.

The Blues have cemented a standing inside the Champions League spots after seeing a solitary strike from Timo Werner settle a clash with the Hammers.

Chelsea's cause in that contest was aided late on when Fabian Balbuena was shown a red card for catching Ben Chiwell when clearing the ball - with VAR getting involved in another controversial call.

Who has Tuchel faced away from home?

West Ham are the 10th side that Tuchel has avoided defeat against on his travels at Chelsea.

His first trip out on the road came in a 1-0 win away at Tottenham, with that success followed by one at Sheffield United.

Premier League points have been picked up since then at Southampton, Liverpool, Leeds and Crystal Palace.

Barnsley have been seen off in the FA Cup, during a run to the final of that competition, while Atletico Madrid and Porto were overcome in reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

The bigger picture

Tuchel's team have been sweeping aside all before them away from home, with eight wins claimed during their 10-game run.

They have plundered 14 goals, conceded just three and secured seven clean sheets.

10 - This was Chelsea’s 10th clean sheet in just their 14th Premier League match under Thomas Tuchel, equalling the quickest a manager has recorded 10 clean sheets in Premier League history – Luiz Felipe Scolari also achieved this feat in 14 games back in 2008. Formidable. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2021

Tuchel has joined Claudio Ranieri in becoming only the second manager of a Premier League side to go 10 away games unbeaten at the start of a reign, but needs one more to match the 11 that a former Blues coach managed when taking charge at Leicester.

10 - Thomas Tuchel is unbeaten in all 10 away matches with Chelsea (W8 D2) and is only the second manager in Premier League history to remain unbeaten in his first 10 away games in all competitions with a club, after Claudio Ranieri with Leicester City in 2015 (11). Accomplished. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 24, 2021

Chelsea will be staying on the road for their next outing, with the first leg of a heavyweight European showdown with Real Madrid set to be taken in on Tuesday.

