Trpisovsky: Slavia Prague’s Olayinka and Sima to be assessed ahead of Arsenal game

The Nigeria and the Senegal internationals did not feature in their side’s last outing and will be examined before their clash against the Gunners

Slavia Prague manager Jindrich Trpisovsky has confirmed Peter Olayinka and Abdallah Sima will be assessed ahead of their Europa League second leg quarter-final against Arsenal on Thursday night.

The African stars missed the Red and Whites’ game against Sparta Praha last weekend due to injury, where they returned to winning ways after two consecutive draws.

Olayinka and Sima featured in the first leg against Mikel Arteta’s men where they played out a 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium.

The Super Eagles forward has featured 10 times in the European competition this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists, while Sima has found the back of the net four times in 11 games in the tournament.

Trpisovsky hopes to have the Nigeria and the Senegal internationals back against the Gunners at Sinobo Stadium.

"Sima and Olayinka both joined the training. We suppose one of them will be available for the starting line-up and one for about twenty minutes. We will decide tomorrow morning after warming up,” Trpisovsky said in a pre-match press conference.

Trpisovsky also revealed the Red and Whites are well motivated for their encounter against Arsenal and hopes the winner will not be decided by penalties.

“History certainly motivates us. Our dream is to make it to the finals. We still have a lot of matches ahead of us and we want to reach the top in all competitions,” he continued.

"I hope there are no penalties. I don't know if I would have the stamina to watch it. I would probably go to the office and tell myself how it turned out. When penalties decide something, it's unfair, but it's part of football.

"It's a big match to advance to the semifinals at home with Arsenal. We are looking forward to it a lot. We have to be careful and give maximum performance.

"Arsenal shows that it preferred the European League. They know that this may be the only trip to Europe for next season. The semifinals of the European League are at stake and no one will underestimate anything.”

Olayinka has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions this season while Sima has bagged 19 goals and set up six others in 35 games.