Trent Alexander-Arnold watches from the bench as Fede Valverde scores a stunner from right-back for Real Madrid

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Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid to become their first-choice right-back, but under Jose Mourinho he is now watching a midfielder do that job instead. Captain Fede Valverde started there again at Mestalla and smashed in the opener against Valencia, while Alexander-Arnold and summer signing Denzel Dumfries were left out of the starting XI once again.

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Valverde strikes from right-back at Mestalla

Valverde lined up at right-back for Real Madrid's trip to Valencia on Saturday, with neither Alexander-Arnold nor Dumfries in Mourinho's starting XI. The Uruguayan made the call look inspired in the 28th minute, when Kylian Mbappe's free-kick was blocked by the wall and the ball rolled back to the Real Madrid captain.

Valverde controlled the ball around 20 metres out and drilled a powerful low strike into the net. Arda Guler doubled the lead eight minutes later, and the visitors went in at the break 2-0 up.

Captain dominates in an unfamiliar role

Valverde's display was about far more than his goal. According to Sofascore, he had 32 touches in the first half, completed 26 of his 29 passes and was not dribbled past once, while Real Madrid enjoyed 75 per cent of possession.

It was the latest sign that Mourinho's experiment has become a settled plan. Valverde was first moved to right-back during the 1-0 win over Villarreal last month and has since started there against Sevilla, RB Leipzig and Barcelona, as well as at Mestalla.

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Alexander-Arnold's minutes dry up

The shift has hit Alexander-Arnold hardest. The England international has played just 435 minutes in all competitions this season, with only four starts in La Liga, and he was an unused substitute in Real Madrid's last three Champions League games.

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His only start since the Villarreal game came in the 3-0 win at Racing Santander, when Valverde missed out with muscular discomfort. It is a sharp fall for a player who made 30 appearances last season despite a string of injuries, while Dumfries has also lost his place only months after arriving.

What next for the sidelined full-backs?

Real Madrid had won seven games in a row in all competitions before kick-off, so Mourinho has little reason to change a winning side. Speaking at his press conference before the Racing game, he insisted: "In the end, everyone will play."

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Alexander-Arnold can count on England. Thomas Tuchel left him out of his World Cup squad but has since recalled him, and he played 90 minutes in both wins over the Czech Republic during the last international break. England face Croatia on Thursday.