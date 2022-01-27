Trending: Rajevac's dismissal greeted by excitement on social media in Ghana
Milovan Rajevac’s sack from post as Ghana head coach has been greeted by excitement on social media but some fans want more action than just a dismissal.
After four months at the helm of affairs, the Serbian seen his contract terminated by the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday following the Black Stars’ first round elimination from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament.
At the continental showpiece in Cameroon, the West Africans exited the competition after a 3-2 loss to debutants Comoros, which ultimately left the side bottom of the group.
The GFA is expected to name a new coach in the coming days, at least for an interim role, ahead of Ghana’s tie with Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.
Below are some of the best reactions to Rajevac’s dismissal.