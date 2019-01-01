Tranmere Rovers vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Merseyside neighbours will meet at Prenton Park on Thursday evening, with both sides fresh from having tasted title-winning glory

will get their pre-season campaign underway against neighbours Tranmere Rovers as they prepare to build on from their victory in June.

The European champions will travel to nearby Prenton Park to get their preparations underway in what will be the first of two friendlies before heading to the United States for the bulk of their pre-season tour.

Jurgen Klopp will be without a majority of his squad with the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah's participation in the and duo Roberto Firmino and Alisson enjoying a victorious post-Copa America break, and the rest still returning from their holidays.

Game Tranmere Rovers vs Liverpool Date Thursday, July 11 Time 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will not be broadcast or livestreamed on official channels.

US TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on LFCTV and is available to stream via LFCTV GO.

UK TV channel Online stream LFCTV LFCTV GO

Squads & Team News

Position Tranmere Rovers squad Goalkeepers Davies, Piling, Passant Defenders Ridehalgh, Monthe, Caprice, Ellis, Gumbs, Gilour, Ray, Nelson, Woods Midfielders Perkins, Banks, Spellman, Morris, Blackett-Taylor, Potter Forwards Mullin, Jennings, Miller, Walker-Rice, Payne

Tranmere Rovers, fresh from winning the League Two championship play-offs, have no major injuries ahead of the fixture.

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Mignolet, Grabara Defenders Arroyo, Clyne, Gomez, Hoever, Matip, Lovren Midfielders Fabinho, Kent, Jones, Lallana, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Phillips, Wilson Forwards Brewster, Woodburn

Klopp previously confirmed that FA Youth Cup-winning stars Bobby Duncan and Paul Glatzel will have a key role to play in the coming weeks, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is expected to feature following an extended injury layoff.

The Reds named a 16-man squad that returned to Melwood last Saturday, and youth talent is expected to dominate most of the side.

Caoimhin Kelleher is injured, while Kamil Grabara is still out following a knock picked up during the Under-21 European Championships. Liverpool confirmed that new club arrival Sepp van den Berg will not be making his debut against Tranmere.

Match Preview

Liverpool's fixture against Tranmere will be their first since their victorious 2-0 UCL final win against in June, and will be a chance for Klopp and his side to get back into gear ahead of a new club season where the Reds are expected to push on from their European glory.

Though the likes of their biggest stars will not be involved in Thursday's fixture, there will be chances for the youth players to get some minutes on the pitch and the likes of Fabinho, Adam Lallana and Oxlade-Chamberlain to build on their fitness.

“Dejan, we will see. Simon, [he’s a] goalkeeper, yeah. We struggle with goalkeepers at the moment, we have a very young group here," Klopp said earlier in the week.

“Ali won the Copa America title at the weekend, he will not be involved! Simon comes back and I think he will be fine to play. Kelleher is injured and that will take a little while, Kamil Grabara will come back a little bit later but has a bit of pain after the U21s.

“So it will be interesting, maybe the subs at least will be very, very young, even the goalkeepers, but that’s how it is. Problems in football are only there to find a solution and in pre-season you have a lot of problems and always try to find the solution, so we will do our best.”

The Reds will travel to Bradford City next week before jetting off stateside to face off against , and Lisbon before returning to the UK to round off their pre-season preparations.

It has been a relatively quiet summer for Liverpool with Klopp's side not yet investing in big signings, though UCL hero Divock Origi penned a fresh Anfield deal on Wednesday while young talent in Sepp van den Berg has been signed from PEC Zwolle .

Tranmere Rovers will also be looking to push on from last season's success after their victorious League Two championship final win against Newport at Wembley in May.