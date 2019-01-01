Tottenham’s Victor Wanyama happy after opening season account

The Kenya international ended a 14-month drought to lead the Lilywhites to an emphatic win at their new Stadium

Victor Wanyama is delighted after scoring his first goal of the season in Hotspur’s 4-0 thrashing of in Saturday’s Premier League game.

The Kenyan midfielder who has struggled with injury problems this season was handed his eighth league appearance and blossomed, helping his side claim an emphatic win against the already relegated side.

The 27-year-old scored the opener 24 minutes into the tie, rounding goalkeeper Ben Hamer before Lucas Moura‘s hat-trick sealed victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Following the impressive performance, the former playmaker has expressed his excitement on his effort in the encounter,

“We needed the goal to keep us in the game, we were lucky how we got the goal and give us the space to go and get the second one,” Wanyama told Sky Sport.

Article continues below

“It’s been a while since I scored, I am very happy today I score again and it lifted me.

“I am just happy that I am back and feeling stronger every day and I am happy to be in the game and get the goal.”

Wanyama has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season and will hope to maintain his form when Tottenham visit on Wednesday.