Tottenham’s defender Aurier is the main beneficiary of Mourinho’s arrival – Ferdinand

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has been impressive since the Portuguese tactician joined the Lilywhites

legend Rio Ferdinand believes Hotspur right-back Serge Aurier is the main beneficiary of Jose Mourinho’s arrival.

The international struggled for form under former manager Mauricio Pochettino but has been outstanding since the Portuguese tactician was appointed.

Aurier was one of the standout performers in their 3-2 win against on Saturday, earning a spot in the Premier League Team of the Week.

The defender followed that up with another stellar performance in their 4-2 victory against Olympiacos, scoring and providing an assist in the encounter.

Ferdinand feels the arrival of the former and boss has been a huge boost for the Ivorian.

“When a new manager comes in there's sometimes one player who benefits, at the moment it's him [Aurier],” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“He was someone we were talking about as a car crash but he's stepped up.”

Aurier, who has made 11 appearances this season, will hope to maintain his new-found form when Tottenham take on Bournemouth in their next league game on November 30.