Tottenham vs Leicester: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Tottenham against Leicester on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Tottenham look to bounce back from their Champions League loss when they host Leicester City in Saturday's Premier League clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs suffered a 2-0 defeat against Sporting CP in the mid-week but face Brendan Rodgers' side who sit rock bottom of the domestic standings.

Antonio Conte will have to come out anew from their struggles against Sporting CP with an opportunity now to possibly top the league table, at least for a while with the game to be held despite fears of another postponement on account of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Leicester are only joined by Everton among those without a win in the new season of the Premier League as the Foxes last outing ended in a 5-2 defeat at Brighton and now travel to North London against a team who have won their last seven home games.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Tottenham vs Leicester date & kick-off time

Game: Tottenham vs Leicester Date: September 17, 2022 Kick-off time: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 10pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Tottenham vs Leicester on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Sky Sports Main Event will be broadcasting the game in the United Kingdom, while the contest can be streamed live on the Sky Sports app.

In India, the game can be caught on Star Sports Select 1 and streamed via Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NBC/Universo fuboTV UK Sky Sports Main Event/Sky Sports Premier League Sky Sports app India Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 Disney+ Hotstar

Tottenham squad & team news

Conte may have to wait until the end of the international break for Lucas Moura's return from a tendon problem.

Son Heung-min still wins the favour ahead of Dejan Kulusevski despite failing to score so far this season.

Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma may start in the midfield, with the former coming in for Ivan Perisic.

Tottenham possible XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Position Players Goalkeepers Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders Romero, Sanchez, Dier, Tanganga, Lenglet, Davies, Royal, Spence, Doherty Midfielders Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Sarr, Sessegnon, Perisic, Kulusevski, White Forwards Son, Kane, Moura, Gil, Richarlison, Karczewska

Leicester City squad & team news

Long-term absentees Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand are the sure ones to miss out, while Dennis Praet is a doubt with a niggle in his foot.

After a bench role against Brighton, Jamie Vardy may continue to deputise for Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho in attack who both got on the scoresheet last time out.

Daniel Amartey's return would allow Rodgers to slot Ghanian at the heart of his three-man defence, possibly leaving out Caglar Soyuncu despite a late-minute move to Turkey falling through.

Leicester City possible XI: Ward; Faes, Amartey, Evans; Justin, Tielemans, Ndidi, Castagne; Maddison; Daka, Iheanacho