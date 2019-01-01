Tottenham vs Aston Villa: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Mauricio Pochettino's top-four favourites get their season underway with the visit of Dean Smith's newly-promoted Villans on the opening weekend

Having cemented a fourth consecutive top-four finish and made it to the final of the last season, expectation is running high for to light up the 2019-20 Premier League season as they welcome newly-promoted for their first game of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino's side enjoyed one of their finest campaigns of the century as they finally made the move to their new stadium and engaged in a title tussle alongside heavyweights and with a squad left unbolstered over the previous transfer windows.

Spurs have splashed the cash this off-season, however, bringing highly-rated Tanguy Ndombele from and Ryan Sessegnon from as part of their spending spree, and look every inch the formidable opponents this year.

Villa meanwhile have also gone big in their hopes of avoiding the drop, with over £100m ($121m) worth of transfers added, as Dean Smith shapes his squad with the hopes of a long-term Premier League future.

Game Tottenham vs Aston Villa Date Saturday, August 10 Time 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, and available to stream on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham squad Goalkeepers Lloris, Gazzaniga Defenders Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Aurier Midfielders Winks, Lamela, Wanyama, Nkoudou, Dier, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Eriksen, Moura, Ndombele, Skipp Forwards Kane

Before the season even starts, Mauricio Pochettino is missing key men, with new signing Ryan Sessegnon among four names out injured, along with Dele Alli, Juan Foyth and Ben Davies.

Heung-min Son will also serve the second game of a three-match suspension.

Potential Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Rose; Lamela, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Eriksen; Kane, Moura.

Position Aston Villa squad Goalkeepers Heaton, Steer, Nyland, Kalinic Defenders Taylor, Chester, Konsa, Targett, Engels, Guilbert, Elmohamady, Hause, Mings Midfielders Douglas Luiz, McGinn, Lansbury, Grealish, Nakamba, Hourihane, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Jota, O'Hare, Ramsey, Tshibola Forwards Wesley, Kodjia, Davis

With only Douglas Luiz a prospective doubt due to limited training chances after the Copa America, Dean Smith's side are blessed with a clean bill of health.

New big-money recruits such as Wesley and Tyrone Mings are almost certain to feature in their first game back in the Premier League.

Potential Aston Villa starting XI: Heaton; Guilbert, Mings, Engels, Targett; McGinn, Grealish, Hourihane, Jota, El Ghazi; Wesley.

Betting & Match Odds

Spiurs are odds-on favourites to take the win at 3/10 favourites with bet365. Villa are priced at a more distant 10/1 while a draw is available at 5/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

With four top-four finishes and a historic Champions League final appearance in the rearview mirror, Tottenham will know that they face another tough task at hand this season as they kick off their new Premier League campaign with the visit of newly-promoted Aston Villa.

Spurs arguably exceeded expectations last year despite their stellar record, having failed to make any new signings in order to strengthen their occasionally overstretched squad.

On the back of their best season since the start of the new century though, the purse-strings have been loosened and the club have added some new faces, though some key ones will have to wait to play following an injury-struck off-season.

Even so, manager Mauricio Pochettino is more than satisfied with his new recruits and feels that they can help push the club onto new highs.

"I am very happy," he stated. "I was happy with my squad and to add some more players, they can bring good energy and help us to achieve what we want.

"I was focused on trying to work hard to coach in the best way. I hoped the club would do the job that we want to try to bring players in and to try to be competitive with our opponents."

"I think we have made signings for the future. The players will have opportunities to play. They arrive from different leagues and they still need to adapt to the new philosophy and the new club."

Article continues below

Villa meanwhile have ended a three-year exodus outside of the top flight following their Championship play-off final victory over at Wembley earlier this year and boss Dean Smith has set around assembling a squad that he feels will be capable of preserving their Premier League future.

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings, Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz and striker Wesley are just some of the names who have made the move to Villa Park, along with shot-stopper Tom Heaton, who has struggled for regular game-time at .

They also put an end to the speculation over the future of John McGinn, after he penned a five-year extension, with the Scotland international adding : “I have loved every minute of my time at Aston Villa and I am delighted to commit myself to the club for the long term.”