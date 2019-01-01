Tottenham vs Ajax: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

A thrilling semi-final is in store at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Mauricio Pochettino pits his side against Erik ten Hag's Dutch giants

and are unlikely semi-finalists but will continue their quest for European supremacy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.

Spurs have flirted with disaster regularly in the competition, requiring a late Lucas Moura equaliser against to even guide them into the knockout rounds. Although Dortmund were negotiated comfortably, were dismissed on the away goals rule after an impossibly dramatic 4-4 tie over two games.

The Dutchmen, meanwhile, have defied expectation at every turn, qualifying unbeaten from Group E. Since then, they have stunned Real Madrid and Juventus, earning the tag of neutrals’ favourites ahead of the semis.

If these two matches live up to what the teams have experienced previously, it will be a very special semi-final.

Game Tottenham vs Ajax Date Tuesday, April 30 Time 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm EST Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream TNT USA / Univision Deportes fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown on BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 4K UHD and streamed on the BT Sport Live app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 2 / BT Sport 4K UHD BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Davies Midfielders Dier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Marsh, Skipp, Lamela, Alli Forwards Llorente

Tottenham have particular issues in attack, where they are without Son Heung-min due to suspension and Harry Kane due to injury. Fernando Llorente, who got the tie-defining goal against Manchester City, will lead the line.

Serge Aurier, Erik Lamela and Harry Winks, who has recently undergone groin surgery, are also on the sidelines.

Jan Vertonghen is hopeful of shaking off a knock while midfielder Moussa Sissoko is back in training after an injury sustained against Manchester City.

Possible Tottenham starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Rose; Dier, Wanyama; Lucas, Eriksen, Alli; Llorente

Position Ajax squad Goalkeepers Onana, Lamprou, Varela Defenders De Ligt, Blind, Sinkgraven, Veltman, Kristensen, Magallan, Mazraoui, Tagliafico Midfielders Schone, Van de Beek, De Jong, De Wit Forwards Dolberg, Ziyech, Tadic, Neres, Huntelaar, Labyad, Ekkelenkamp

Ajax do not post any major injury problems, though the Dutch side are still without Carel Eiting, Hassana Bande and Vaclav Cerny.

Defender Noussair Mazraoui has travelled, despite a knock. He is expected to start.

Possible Ajax starting XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; Schone, Van de Beek; De Jong, Ziyech, Tadic; Neres

Betting & Match Odds

Tottenham are 11/8 favourites to win with Bet365 . Ajax are outsiders at 9/4 while a draw is available at 12/5.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Long odds would have been given to any punter brave enough to back Tottenham to meet Ajax in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-finals back in August, but both sides have more than earned their place at this heady stage.

Drama has followed both throughout the tournament, with Spurs the last-gasp heroes while Ajax have indulged in two remarkable comebacks to slay European giants in their own homes.

As such, this tie is one that has split opinion down the middle.

forward Robin van Persie, formerly of and , is backing Ajax to negotiate the tie and reach the final, while Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that he has half an eye on the final on June 1 by stating that Harry Kane could be fit for it.

The Spurs boss, who saw his side progress thanks to a Sergio Aguero goal for Manchester City disallowed by VAR at the very last in the quarter-finals, believes that the Eredivisie’s postponement of all last weekend’s fixtures is an underhand way to give Ajax an edge.

“I think it’s not fair,” he said on the Dutch authorities pushing back the closing date of their season by three days.

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has laughed such claims off, citing the vast income disparity between the clubs.

“We get €10m (£8.7m/$11.2m) for playing in the Eredivisie and they get many more millions for playing in the Premier League. Is that not unfair on us?” he answered.

“There are always differing circumstances. You just have to deal with them.”

Ajax have certainly proved themselves adept at coping with whatever has been thrown at them this season, notably performing well on their travels. A stunning 4-1 win against Real Madrid will go down as one of the all-time great European performances and that was backed up by an equally formidable showing to oust thanks to a 2-1 victory in Turin.

Article continues below

Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen, who came through the academy of the Amsterdam outfit, has praised their attitude as “fearless”.

“Ajax are playing at an unbelievable level. You don't expect teams apart from the big countries to do this. They have shown the way to do it,” he warned his team-mates.

Whatever happens on Tuesday, nothing will be decided until the return leg in Amsterdam in eight days. The remarkable campaigns of both teams have already proven that.