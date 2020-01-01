Tottenham-Leyton Orient match in Carabao Cup called off due to positive coronavirus tests

's match at Leyton Orient in the has been called off due to positive coronavirus tests at the League Two club.

The game was called off on Tuesday, just hours before it was scheduled to kick off.

"Tonight’s Carabao Cup match between Leyton Orient and Tottenham Hotspur is not taking place this evening as scheduled," an EFL statement read.

"Discussions are ongoing between the relevant stakeholders in regards to the implications of the decision not to play tonight’s game and a further update will be provided in due course.

"Leyton Orient, the EFL and the relevant authorities are conducting a thorough review of the club’s COVID-19 secure procedures with the view to reopening the stadium and training ground as soon as possible."

