'Tottenham have improved a lot since Mourinho arrived' – Lamela backs Spurs boss as Argentine targets silverware

The attacker has now been with the club for seven years and hopes to add a title to his list of honours before departing for pastures new

Erik Lamela believes that Jose Mourinho is the right man to take forward, with the Portuguese coach having been brought in to replace Mauricio Pochettino despite the latter having guided the team to the final last season.

Lamela's Argentine countryman spent five years with the north London outfit, transforming them in to European contenders, but poor results following last year's Champions League showpiece ultimately led to his sacking.

Mourinho was the man brought in to steady the ship for Spurs, with the Portuguese's pragmatic approach, while often derided for its defensive style, seen as the perfect tonic to ease the ills that had been suffered by a crestfallen squad.

Results have been mixed since his appointment, but the club are still in contention for a spot as they prepare to face Leicester on Sunday, and Lamela believes Mourinho is the man to take them there.

“We know that we have to play in the Europa League,” the 28-year-old told Sky Sports. “It is very important for the club, for the fans and for the players. For everyone here.

“[Mourinho] is doing a good job. Since he arrived, the team is improving in a lot of aspects. He is pushing the team in the right way and in the right direction.”

Now a seven-year veteran with Spurs, Lamela hopes that he will remain with the club for some time to come, with silverware the ultimate goal before he considers any new chapter in his career.

“Honestly, I did not think I would stay this many years,” he said. “But now I feel very good, I am enjoying it, I feel motivated and I feel part of the team here.

"I love the people at the training ground. I am almost one of the longest players to be here, no?

“I know I can still do better, I know I can improve. I would also like to win something with Tottenham. I have had so many years here and I think the team, the players and the fans deserve something more.”