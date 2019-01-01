'Tottenham have fallen apart' - Jenas slams Spurs as they set unwanted 2019 record for defeats

The north Londoners were soundly beaten by Brighton to make it 17 losses in 2019 - the worst record of any top-flight side this calendar year

Jermaine Jenas has slammed for their performance in the 3-0 loss to - a result that means they have more defeats than any other top-flight side in 2019.

Two goals from Aaron Connolly and one for Neal Maupay did the damage for the hosts, with a serious injury to Hugo Lloris adding to Spurs' dismay.

The loss came just four days after they were hammered 7-2 by in the , a record home defeat in the club’s 137-year history.

Spurs sit sixth in the Premier League, 10 points off leaders , who play on Saturday, and have failed to win away from home in the league for nine months.

They have also lost 17 times in all competitions in 2019 - more than any other top-flight side in the same calendar year - to pile the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"As a group though, it’s fallen apart. Something’s going to have to change," former Spurs midfielder Jenas told BT Sport .

"I’ve been at that club when there’s been changes. I love Mauricio and I hope he stays.

"It stinks of that type of moment. Things seem very stale. He’s been there a number of years.

"The club have let Mauricio down. Something needs to change. Hopefully it’s the players’ mentality rather than the manager."

Former midfielder Joe Cole believes the north Londoners were "tactically inept" during the 3-0 defeat to Brighton and suggested that it could well be difficult to Pochettino to remain in the job.

He said: "The club’s in disarray. We have to credit Brighton, but today Tottenham were dreadful. No desire, no heart. There was no press. Tactically they looked inept.

"They looked disinterested on the bench. I think we’re getting to the point where it’s the end of the road for this team.

"And the manager – it’s going to be difficult. He’s an asset to the club. It’s not like a normal situation where you can let the manager go and let someone else in."

Spurs face the league’s bottom side when the Premier League resumes following the international break, and already face an uphill struggle to qualify for next season’s Champions League.