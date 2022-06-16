Tottenham fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Spurs secured Champions League football by finishing fourth last season - can they do one better this time around?

Tottenham will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Southampton.

Antonio Conte's side will then take on Chelsea away before facing off against Wolves at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to secure Champions League football once more.

GOAL brings you Tottenham's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Tottenham's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202215:00Tottenham v Southampton
13/08/202215:00Chelsea v Tottenham
20/08/202215:00Tottenham v Wolverhampton
27/08/202215:00Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
30/08/202219:45West Ham v Tottenham
03/09/202215:00Tottenham v Fulham
10/09/202215:00Manchester City v Tottenham
17/09/202215:00Tottenham v Leicester
01/10/202215:00Arsenal v Tottenham
08/10/202215:00Brighton v Tottenham
15/10/202215:00Tottenham v Everton
19/10/202220:00Manchester United v Tottenham
22/10/202215:00Tottenham v Newcastle
29/10/202215:00Bournemouth v Tottenham
05/11/202215:00Tottenham v Liverpool
12/11/202215:00Tottenham v Leeds
26/12/202215:00Brentford v Tottenham
31/12/202215:00Tottenham v Aston Villa
02/01/202315:00Crystal Palace v Tottenham
14/01/202315:00Tottenham v Arsenal
21/01/202315:00Fulham v Tottenham
04/02/202315:00Tottenham v Manchester City
11/02/202315:00Leicester v Tottenham
18/02/202315:00Tottenham v West Ham
25/02/202315:00Tottenham v Chelsea
04/03/202315:00Wolverhampton v Tottenham
11/03/202315:00Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
18/03/202315:00Southampton v Tottenham
01/04/202315:00Everton v Tottenham
08/04/202315:00Tottenham v Brighton
15/04/202315:00Tottenham v Bournemouth
22/04/202315:00Newcastle v Tottenham
25/04/202319:45Tottenham v Manchester United
29/04/202315:00Liverpool v Tottenham
06/05/202315:00Tottenham v Crystal Palace
13/05/202315:00Aston Villa v Tottenham
20/05/202315:00Tottenham v Brentford
28/05/202316:00Leeds v Tottenham

Tottenham tickets: Prices and how to buy

Tickets for Tottenham's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Spurs games on the official club website.