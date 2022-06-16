Tottenham fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Spurs secured Champions League football by finishing fourth last season - can they do one better this time around?

Tottenham will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Southampton.

Antonio Conte's side will then take on Chelsea away before facing off against Wolves at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to secure Champions League football once more.

GOAL brings you Tottenham's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Tottenham's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham v Southampton 13/08/2022 15:00 Chelsea v Tottenham 20/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham v Wolverhampton 27/08/2022 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Tottenham 30/08/2022 19:45 West Ham v Tottenham 03/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham v Fulham 10/09/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Tottenham 17/09/2022 15:00 Tottenham v Leicester 01/10/2022 15:00 Arsenal v Tottenham 08/10/2022 15:00 Brighton v Tottenham 15/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham v Everton 19/10/2022 20:00 Manchester United v Tottenham 22/10/2022 15:00 Tottenham v Newcastle 29/10/2022 15:00 Bournemouth v Tottenham 05/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham v Liverpool 12/11/2022 15:00 Tottenham v Leeds 26/12/2022 15:00 Brentford v Tottenham 31/12/2022 15:00 Tottenham v Aston Villa 02/01/2023 15:00 Crystal Palace v Tottenham 14/01/2023 15:00 Tottenham v Arsenal 21/01/2023 15:00 Fulham v Tottenham 04/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham v Manchester City 11/02/2023 15:00 Leicester v Tottenham 18/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham v West Ham 25/02/2023 15:00 Tottenham v Chelsea 04/03/2023 15:00 Wolverhampton v Tottenham 11/03/2023 15:00 Tottenham v Nottingham Forest 18/03/2023 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham 01/04/2023 15:00 Everton v Tottenham 08/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham v Brighton 15/04/2023 15:00 Tottenham v Bournemouth 22/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle v Tottenham 25/04/2023 19:45 Tottenham v Manchester United 29/04/2023 15:00 Liverpool v Tottenham 06/05/2023 15:00 Tottenham v Crystal Palace 13/05/2023 15:00 Aston Villa v Tottenham 20/05/2023 15:00 Tottenham v Brentford 28/05/2023 16:00 Leeds v Tottenham

Tottenham tickets: Prices and how to buy

Tickets for Tottenham's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Spurs games on the official club website.