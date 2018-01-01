Tottenham fan punished for throwing banana skin at Arsenal forward Aubameyang

After the Gabonese scored against the Lilywhites, a banana skin was thrown on the Emirates Stadium pitch and the culprit has been punished

Tottenham Hotspur fan who threw a banana skin at Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been fined and banned.

The fruit was thrown by an unknown person from the away end of Emirates Stadium while the Gabon international was celebrating Arsenal's opener in their 4-2 thumping of Spurs on December 2.

With the help of the CCTV, the offender was later identified to be Averof Panteli and was subsequently arrested at the stadium.

The 57-year-old van driver admitted to throwing the object on the pitch but claimed it was not racially motivated.

However, on Tuesday, Panteli who pleaded guilty has been banned for four years from football as well as fined £500, which includes a £100 uplift for the racial element, and told to pay £135 in costs.

"We find it was a targeted gesture to throw a banana skin after a goal was scored by a black player. We have in the circumstances found the racial element was there," Magistrate Mervyn Mandell said as per Sky Sports.

Many football stakeholders frowned at the incident with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin calling it a ‘disaster for football.

Aubameyang who has 10 Premier League goals this season will hope to continue impressing for the Gunners when they clash with Burley on Saturday.