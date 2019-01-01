Tottenham face Bowen frustration as Hull City rule out January sales

The Tigers forward has attracted plenty of interest with his efforts this season, but his current club have no intention of allowing him to leave

Tottenham are facing up to further transfer frustration, with Hull City moving to rule out the possible sale of Jarrod Bowen during the January window.

Goal recently revealed that Spurs have turned their sights on the Tigers forward.

In an effort to bring another ‘homegrown’ talent onto their books, those in north London have been scouring the domestic market.

Bowen is among those to have caught their eye, with the 22-year-old having netted 11 goals and provided three assists for the Championship outfit season.

His current club have no intention of letting him go, though, with vice-chairman Ehab Allan telling Hull City’s official website: “Our recent fantastic run of results has given everyone at the club and supporters fresh optimism as we embark on the second half of the season.

“To build on this positive momentum on the pitch we have no intention of selling key players.

“We are currently working closely with Nigel [Adkins] to support him to further enhance our squad, and therefore give us a great opportunity to close the gap to the top six and end the season on a high.

“The recent form is a testament to the hard work and dedication that goes on behind the scenes at the club, so a big thank you to Nigel, the players, and all of our staff. Up The Tigers!”

That message has been welcomed by Adkins, who has overseen an eight-match unbeaten in the Championship of late – with six victories collected during that sequence.

He added: “I think it’s very positive news.

“The ownership have highlighted that we’re not looking to let key players go and that we want to keep the momentum going, whilst hopefully bringing a few in.

“Everyone wants to do well for the football club.

“We had a really good meeting with the players this morning ahead of some important games, with the next game being the most important.”

With the Tigers keeping the exit door closed, Spurs may have to turn their attention elsewhere.

They faced similar obstacles when trying to lure Jack Grealish from the second tier last summer, with the Aston Villa midfielder going on to pen fresh terms with promotion hopefuls after being made aware that he would not be allowed to leave.