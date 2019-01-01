Tottenham don't need Grealish & Zaha but they should sign Wan-Bissaka & Ake, says Anderton

The former Spurs winger is not convinced that two creative options are required in north London, with defensive additions making more sense

have been urged off any moves for Jack Grealish and Wilfried Zaha, with Darren Anderton suggesting that Aaron Win-Bissaka and Nathan Ake would be more suitable targets.

Spurs are expected to dip back into the transfer market this summer following two windows of no activity.

Mauricio Pochettino has delivered another top-four finish, a final appearance and the club has also moved into a new home, but the Argentine has made it clear Spurs need to match his ambition if he is to stick around.

Various targets have been mooted, with Aston Villa midfielder Grealish and winger Zaha among them.

Former Spurs man Anderton is, however, not convinced that Pochettino needs either of that pair , telling Sportingbet : "Jack Grealish wouldn’t improve Tottenham’s team and they’ve got better players in his position already. We’ve seen from his performances for this season that he's a very talented player but he isn’t good enough to walk straight into their starting team.

"Grealish certainly has the potential to develop into a top, top player and he would fit the Spurs ethos, but if he joins it would very much be as a squad player."

The ex- international added on an Ivorian forward: "Wilfried Zaha wouldn’t get in Tottenham’s starting team and he would be too expensive to sit on the bench. There’s no doubting he is an excellent player but I don’t see him coming into the Tottenham team and replacing the likes of [Heung-min] Son, [Christian] Eriksen, [Dele] Alli or [Harry] Kane.

"He’s has got a little bit of arrogance, swagger and a real belief in his ability, but he would be a hell of a lot of money to spend on someone who is not going to walk straight into the team. If he was to come in as a squad player, he would be an incredible addition."

While suggesting that offensive additions are not a priority for Spurs, Anderton believes they should be looking to bolster their defensive ranks.

Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move elsewhere , so cover at right-back may be required.

"Tottenham need to get Wan-Bissaka before another club signs him,” Anderton said of the highly-rated full-back on Palace’s books.

"Kieran Trippier had a brilliant World Cup but he has really struggled at times this season and I think Wan-Bissaka would be a great signing and an excellent long-term replacement for him.

"Spurs play more games than Palace which he would need to adapt to and he would be expected to get up and down the pitch even more than he does already but he has the quality to make the step up. I think he would really bring the best out of Tripper again as well."

With speculation also suggesting that Toby Alderweireld could soon be on the move, Anderton claims a raid on Bournemouth could bring in a suitable successor at centre-half.

He added: "Nathan Ake would be the perfect replacement for Alderweireld at Tottenham. With Alderweireld’s contract up in the summer, all the signs point to him leaving the club which would be terrible for Spurs.

"[Jan] Vertonghen is also coming into the final year of his contract and he is at the age where a club of ’s stature would be very interested in him. It’s very worrying when you talk about those players as this would leave a big hole in the defence that would need replacing quickly.

"Ake is a class player, he’s a very good defender who is comfortable on the ball. Eddie Howe getting him down to Bournemouth has been one of his greatest achievements at the club. Bournemouth owe a lot of their Premier League survival to Ake. It wouldn’t surprise me to see Tottenham going for him. I know that Nathan Ake is very happy at Bournemouth, but Tottenham is a very attractive option."