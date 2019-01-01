Tottenham depth good enough for title challenge - Winks

Tottenham have a "great squad" that is capable of challenging for the Premier League title, according to midfielder Harry Winks

Harry Winks believes Tottenham's replacements for Dele Alli and Harry Kane are "just as good" as the injured pair and can sustain a Premier League title challenge.

Spurs have closed to within five points of top spot following a run of three successive league victories.

Liverpool and Manchester City were thought to be locked in a two-team title race but Tottenham's form in the absence of star men Alli and Kane has renewed hope in north London.

Son Heung-min has scored twice since returning from the Asian Cup while Fernando Llorente, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela have all received opportunities, the latter pair restored to the starting XI for last weekend's 1-0 win over Newcastle United.

"We've got a great squad, with great players," midfielder Winks told Sky Sports.

"Harry, Dele and Sonny are top players and have been the pinnacle of our team, but we have players who can step in who are just as good and can perform at the level, and they've shown that in the last few weeks with some of the results we've had.

"Fernando stepping up with some important goals has been great.

"We're more than capable of challenging. We've had some great results against big sides this year, but it's a long way [to go].

"There's a lot of matches to go this season, and the table's fluctuating all the time. One minute we're top, then we're third battling for fourth.

"If we keep winning our matches there's no reason why we can't [challenge], but all we can really do is focus on the next game ahead of us and winning all our matches. We'll see where that gets us."

Spurs host Leicester City on Sunday before welcoming Borussia Dortmund to Wembley Stadium in midweek for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.