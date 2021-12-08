Conte confirms Covid-19 outbreak in Spurs squad as eight players test positive

Antonio Conte has confirmed a Covid-19 outbreak in his Tottenham squad that has seen eight players test positive for the virus.

Spurs preparations for a Europa Conference League clash with Rennes on Thursday night have been significantly disrupted by the outbreak, with five staff members also contracting the virus.

Under UEFA rules, if the club still have at least 13 players available then the game should still go ahead, but Conte has suggested that it is an unnecessary risk.

Article continues below

What's been said?

Conte told reporters at his pre-match press conference: "Eight players and five members of staff but the problem is that every day we're having people with Covid, people that yesterday weren't positive and today are and we're continuing to have contact with. It's a serious problem.

"Everyone is a bit scared. People have families. Why do we have to take the risk? This is my question. Today, two positives. And tomorrow, who? Me? I don't know. Better me than a player for sure. But I think it's not right for everyone. We have contact with our families."

More to follow.