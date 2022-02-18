Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has furiously denied that the club held a crisis meeting on Thursday night, despite the shocking nature of their 4-2 loss to Rangers.

Dortmund were heavy favourites heading into the first leg of their round of 32 Europa League tie against the Scottish champions, but suffered a surprise defeat in front of their own fans.

A post-match report from Sky Germany claimed that the result prompted BVB chiefs to hold late-night crisis talks, but Watzke has come out to set the record straight.

What's been said?

The report stated that Dortmund head coach Marco Rose was summoned in front of the board, but the club's chief executive has told German news agency SID: "There was no meeting of Hans-Joachim Watzke, [director of football] Michael Zorc, Marco Rose and [head of first-team football] Sebastian Kehl last night.

"Total bullsh*t. There was no meeting."

Rose had earlier insisted that there are no communication issues in the BVB dressing room, but did also take full responsibility for his ideas not translating onto the pitch on the European stage.

“In general I feel I can reach the guys," he told reporters after the final whistle. "We talk in the meetings and I see them nodding their heads when we discuss things.

“When we talk about certain plays, I see that they are understood. But the challenge is to put it out on the pitch and that’s my responsibility."

How did Rangers topple Dortmund?

Rangers took the lead at Westfalenstadion thanks to a James Tavernier penalty in the 38th minute, and doubled their advantage moments later as Alfredo Morelos tapped home from close range.

John Lundstram produced a brilliant long-range strike to make it three just after half-time and although Dortmund pulled a goal back swiftly thereafter through Jude Bellingham, the visitors were not to be denied.

Rangers restored their three-goal cushion when Dan-Axel Zagadou turned a Morelos cross into his own net, leaving Rose with his head in his hands on the touchline.

Dortmund were able to stay alive in the tie, with Raphael Guerreiro scoring arguably the goal of the game from 25 yards in the 82nd minute, but they will have a mountain to climb to reach the last 16 when they arrive at Ibrox on February 24.

