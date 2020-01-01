‘Torres-esque Werner posed Liverpool a problem’ – Owen says Reds have backed Origi

The former striker admits to being a fan of a prolific Germany international but is struggling to see where he would have fit into the fold at Anfield

Michael Owen believes Timo Werner could have added Fernando Torres-esque qualities to , but admits signing the German would have presented a “problem” to the Reds as they have already offered their backing to Divock Origi.

A move to Anfield for another talented forward appeared to be on the cards when exit talk at was ramped up.

Jurgen Klopp was considered to be in need of greater depth in his attacking ranks, with Werner ticking plenty of boxes when it comes to playing style and productivity.

Liverpool have, however, resisted the urge to make a move and left a door open for Premier League rivals to trigger a £54 million (€60m/$68m) release clause.

Questions have been asked of whether the Reds will live to regret that decision, with Owen admitting that the 24-year-old would have been a useful addition.

The former Liverpool frontman told Premier League Productions of Werner’s strike rate, which has seen him net 92 times in 155 appearances for Leipzig: “They're great numbers aren't they? And he's not playing in a poor league. The is a very strong league and you would say that he can translate that.

“He does it at international level as well.

“I've been watching him quite closely since the restart and he's already started scoring goals, he's very quick, can cut in from wide, times his runs brilliantly and he's very direct as well, straight at the goal, a bit like Torres.

“I don't think he plays exactly the same but I always used to feel that Torres would take that first touch and then be motoring forward. I like him a lot.

“I'm sure Liverpool wanted him but maybe the financial implications and where we're standing in the world at the moment put them off… but I'm pretty sure they wanted him.”

While suggesting that Liverpool may have been scared off by Werner’s asking price, Owen concedes that the fresh terms handed to Origi in the summer of 2019 have also made it difficult for Klopp to commit to another forward.

“That's the problem,” added Owen.

“Liverpool gave Divock Origi a long-term contract not so long ago… they’ve almost nailed their colours to the mast in terms of, 'Right, he’s our back-up in case anyone gets injured'.

“Werner is a top player and I think if Klopp had the choice to have Werner come in as that fourth striker then absolutely he would.

“But you’ve got to balance it in terms of where we are financially at the moment and I just think that probably Chelsea need him more.

“I think he’d love to go to Liverpool but I think Chelsea at this minute need him more and are willing to go that extra step.”