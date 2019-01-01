Toronto vs New York City FC: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The home side can leap to the top of the table if they get the better of Friday's visitors, who have drawn all three of their games so far

are looking for their first win of the season this week when they travel to Canada to face .

NYCFC have drawn all three games so far this season, but the visitors came out on top in both games against their northern rivals last year and will be looking to jump up the table by claiming a third straight victory over them.

Toronto, however, have already beaten New Revolution and this season and head into this clash determined to remain one of two teams to preserve a perfect record in MLS.

Game Toronto vs New York City Date Friday, March 29 Time 12am GMT (Saturday) / 8pm ET

Squads & Team News

Position Toronto squad Goalkeepers Bono, Patterson-Sewell, Westberg Defenders Auro Jr, Ciman, Dunn, Mavinga, Moor, Morgan, Morrow, Zavaleta Midfielders Bradley, Chapman, Daniels, DeLeon, Delgado, Dorsey, Endoh, Fraser, Laryea, Okello, Osorio, Pozuelo Forwards Akinola, Altidore, Bakero, Boyd, Dorsey, Endoh, , Telfer

Toronto have no injury concerns ahead of this game and could see new playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo could make his first appearance for the Canadian outfit after joining from Belgian side this month.

Potential Toronto starting XI: Bono, Auro Jr, Moor, Mavinga, Morrow, DeLeon, Bradley, Pozuelo, Chapman, Akinola, Altidore.

Position New York City squad Goalkeepers Barraza, Johnson, Stuver Defenders Callens, Chanot, Ibeagha, Matarrita, Scally, Sweat, Tinnerholm Midfielders Bedoya, Haak, Medina, Moralez, Ofori, Parks, Ring, Rocha, Sands, Torres Forwards Heber, Castellanos, Lewis, Mitrita, Tajouri-Shradi

Forward Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is a doubt for this game as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury.

Potential New York City starting XI: Johnson, Tinnerholm, Chanot, Callens, Matarrita, Sands, Ring, Ofori, Mitirita, Moralez, Heber.

Match Preview

New York City FC may have just three points from as many games so far, but Domenec Torrent's team will feel they deserved more.

City are one of the most imposing teams in the North American division through their tendency to pepper the opponent's goal with shots, but they are much weaker when it comes to the defensive side of the game.

NYCFC will hope the arrival of new attacker Heber Araujo dos Santos, who joined from Croatian outfit Rijeka earlier this month, can enhance their attack to compensate for their shakiness at the back.

"A player with a lot of willpower, determination and strength on the pitch," as the 27-year-old Brazilian described himself, and his side will be looking for an instant impact this weekend to give their season a much-needed boost.

Toronto, however, will prove difficult hosts to overcome. They are looking to maintain their perfect start with a third straight win on Friday, which would take them to the top of the table at least temporarily.

They have even strengthened their options this month with a new signing of their own. After seeing attackers Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vazquez leave for and , respectively, the Reds have added Alejandro Pozuelo to their roster and the midfielder/winger is expected to take on a key role this season.

"When we lost Victor, we wanted someone who could pull the strings,” president Bill Manning said upon the Spaniard's move from Genk. “Alejandro can. Someone that can manage a game; make the special plays that create goals.”

Toronto coach Greg Vanney is hoping he forms a good partnership with striker Jozy Altidore and believes he will add more creativity to the team.

"An attacking player first and foremost, we want to use him in that role. He'll play close to Jozy and help us set up attacks in the final action.

"He's outstanding at understanding how to move around, manipulate numbers on the field, playing between lines, the vision for the final pass, the ability to spring runners and also to finish plays. [An] engine through that final phase of attack."

Friday's game will give both teams a chance to show their new attacking prowess as they look to build momentum in the early stage of the campaign.