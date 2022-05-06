Top scorers: Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 goal charts
From Mohamed Salah to Robert Lewandowski via Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Ciro Immobile, European football is loaded with goal scoring talent chasing down Golden Boots in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A.
Proven performers that have mastered the most difficult skill in football – hitting the back of the net – are worth their weight in gold and can be expected to contribute significantly to pursuits of major silverware and qualification for continental competition.
Who tops the goal charts at present in the major divisions across Europe, with some of the biggest names on the planet competing with one another for the right to be considered the most clinical finisher around? GOAL takes a look.
Premier League top goal scorers 2021-22
Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United in the summer of 2021 saw another prolific presence added to the Premier League ranks, with the Portuguese tending to break records wherever he goes.
The Portuguese was, however, always going to face fierce competition for top scorer honours from perennial Golden Boot contenders such as Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah.
Rank
Player
Team
Goals
1
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
22
2
Heung-min Son
Tottenham
19
3
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
18
4
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
15
5
Sadio Mane
Liverpool
14
6
Harry Kane
Tottenham
13
=7
Ivan Toney
Brentford
12
=7
Wilfried Zaha
Crystal Palace
12
=9
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
11
=9
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
11
=9
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
11
La Liga top goal scorers 2021-22
Lionel Messi bid farewell to Barcelona on the back of five successive Pichichi Trophy wins – with Luis Suarez the only man not named Messi or Ronaldo to claim that award in the last 11 years.
A window of opportunity has swung open for somebody else to step up and become the goal king of Spain, with France international Karim Benzema leading that charge as he becomes a Galactico in his own right at Real Madrid.
Rank
Player
Team
Goals
1
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid
26
=2
Iago Aspas
Celta Vigo
15
=2
Raul de Tomas
Espanyol
15
=2
Enes Unal
Getafe
15
=5
Vinicius Jr
Real Madrid
14
=5
Juanmi
Real Betis
14
7
Joselu
Alaves
13
8
Jose Luis Morales
Levante
12
=9
Goncalo Guedes
Valencia
11
=9
Angel Correa
Atletico Madrid
11
=9
Carlos Soler
Valencia
11
=9
Memphis Depay
Barcelona
11
=9
Luis Suarez
Atletico Madrid
11
Serie A top goal scorers 2021-22
Ronaldo claimed the Capocannoniere award in his final season at Juventus, but Lazio frontman Immobile has been the most consistent marksman in Italian football over recent years – netting 29 times in 2017-18 and on 36 occasions in 2019-20.
He does face competition in the present from an exciting new generation of forwards, with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez leading the way while England star Tammy Abraham impresses at Roma.
Rank
Player
Team
Goals
1
Ciro Immobile
Lazio
27
2
Dusan Vlahovic
Fiorentina/Juventus
23
3
Lautaro Martinez
Inter
17
4
Giovanni Simeone
Cagliari/Hellas Verona
16
5
Tammy Abraham
Roma
15
6
Domenico Berardi
Sassuolo
14
=7
Edin Dzeko
Inter
13
=7
Joao Pedro
Cagliari
13
=7
Victor Osimhen
Napoli
13
=7
Marko Arnautovic
Bologna
13
=7
Gianluca Scamacca
Sassuolo
13
Bundesliga top goal scorers 2021-22
It comes as no surprise to find that Bayern Munich superstar Lewandowski has walked away with the Torjagerkanone prize in each of the last four campaigns, and six of the last eight.
The Polish striker remains a model of remarkable consistency, with the 40-goal barrier across all competitions broken in seven consecutive seasons.
Rank
Player
Team
Goals
1
Robert Lewandowski
Bayern Munich
34
2
Patrik Schick
Bayer Leverkusen
22
3
Erling Haaland
Borussia Dortmund
21
4
Anthony Modeste
Koln
19
5
Christopher Nkunku
RB Leipzig
18
=6
Serge Gnabry
Bayern Munich
13
=6
Taiwo Awoniyi
Union Berlin
13
8
Moussa Diaby
Bayer Leverkusen
12
=9
Max Kruse
Union Berlin/Wolfsburg
11
=9
Jonathan Burkardt
Mainz
11
Ligue 1 top goal scorers 2021-22
Messi would have been expected to take record-setting exploits with him from Spain to France, but the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has found the going a little tougher in Ligue 1 than it was in La Liga.
He is, however, surrounded by a star-studded cast at Paris Saint-Germain – including potential Golden Ball winners of the future – while the likes of Wissam Ben Yedder and Moussa Dembele boast the kind of pedigree to suggest that they can never be ruled out of a race for the Golden Boot.
Rank
Player
Team
Goals
1
Kylian Mbappe
Paris Saint-Germain
24
=2
Wissam Ben Yedder
Monaco
21
=2
Martin Terrier
Rennes
21
4
Moussa Dembele
Lyon
17
5
Gaetan Laborde
Rennes/Montpellier
15
=6
Andy Delort
Montpellier/Nice
13
=6
Jonathan David
Lille
13
=8
Dimitri Payet
Marseille
12
=8
Ludovic Ajorque
Strasbourg
12
=8
Karl Toko-Ekambi
Lyon
12
=8
Mohamed Bayo
Clermont
12
=8
Randal Kolo Muani
Nantes
12
All tables correct at time of writing on 06/05/2022