From Roy Krishna to Sunil Chhetri, who are the top-scorers of each club in ISL?

Soham Mukherjee
ISL/Goal
Goal tells you the highest goal scorer of each ISL Club...

The Indian Super League (ISL) has witnessed some of the fiercest forwards in the world which include former World Cuppers like Diego Forlan and Alessandro Del Piero.

In the recent past, we have watched relatively unknown players like Miku and Ferran Corominas come in dazzle the domestic scene with their sheer brilliance and clinical finishing. That trend continues to date as amongst the current crop of players, we have the likes of Roy Krishna and Nerijus Valskis who are the nightmares of defenders. Then there is Bartholomew Ogbeche who has been here for three seasons and is the only player who holds the record for scoring the most goals for two clubs.

Amongst the topscorers for the ISL, there are two Indian players as well - Sunil Chhetri and Jeje Lalpekhlua. The Indian and Bengaluru FC skipper continues to be the most potent goalscorer in the league amongst the domestic players and all eyes will be on him in the upcoming edition of ISL as well, which is set to start from November 19. 

Let us now take a look at the top goal scorers for each club. 

Roy Krishna ATK Mohun Bagan ISL 7 Golden Ball

ATK MOHUN BAGAN 

Player Name 

Matches

Goals
Roy Krishna 21 14
Manvir Singh 21 5
David Williams 18 4

*ATK Mohun Bagan's stats are taken from when they came into existence at the beginning of the 2020-21 season.

Sunil Chhetri, Reagan Singh, Bengaluru vs Chennaiyin

BENGALURU FC

Player Name

Matches

Goals
Sunil Chhetri 77 40
Miku 32 20
Erik Paartalu 67 9

Jeje Lalpekhlua Chennaiyin Jamshedpur

CHENNAIYIN FC

Player Name

Matches

Goals
Jeje Lalpekhlua 69 23
Stiven Mendoza 25 17
Nerijus Valskis 20 15

Matti Steinmann, Bengaluru vs East Bengal

EAST BENGAL

Player Name

Matches

Goals
Matti Steinmann 17 4
Bright Enobakhare 12 3
Anthony Pilkington 17 3

Golden Boot Winner Ferran Corominas FC Goa ISL 5

FC GOA

Player Name

Matches

Goals
Ferran Corominas 57 48
Hugo Boumous 42 16
Igor Angulo 21 14

Aridane Santana, Hyderabad vs ATK Mohun Bagan

HYDERABAD FC

Player Name

Matches

Goals
Aridane Santana 18 10
Marcelinho 17 7
Bobo 13 5

Nerijus Valskis Kerala Blasters Jamshedpur

JAMSHEDPUR FC

Player Name

Matches

Goals
Nerijus Valskis 18 8
Sergio Castel 11 7
Pablo Morgado 13 4

Bartholomew Ogbeche, Chennaiyin vs Mumbai City

KERALA BLASTERS

Player Name

Matches

Goals
Bartholomew Ogbeche 16 15
CK Vineeth 42 11
Ian Hume 29 10

Modou Sougou Mumbai City

MUMBAI CITY

Player Name

Matches

Goals
Modou Sougou 32 15
Adam le Fondrer 22 11
Bartholomew Ogbeche 22 8

Bartholomew Ogbeche NorthEast United Delhi Dynamos ISL 5

NORTHEAST UNITED FC

Player Name

Matches

Goals
Bartholomew Ogbeche 18 12
Federico Gallego 46 9
Nicolas Velez 25 8

Diego Mauricio, FC Goa vs Odisha

ODISHA FC

Player Name

Matches

Goals
Diego Mauricio 20 12
Aridane Santana 14 9
Manuel Onwu 22 7

 