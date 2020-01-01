‘Top performers will not leave for free’ - RB Leipzig hint at Upamecano sale

If terms cannot be agreed with the centre-back, he will be allowed to move in the summer, with a fee of €60m mooted

have suggested that they could be willing to broker a deal for promising centre-back Dayot Upamecano over the course of the summer.

The 21-year-old has long been coveted by , who after watching him on numerous occasions are convinced that he will be able to aid their long-term project.

Premier League side , alongside both Manchester clubs, have also been credited with an interest in the player.

More teams

Although Leipzig had been expected to extend the deal of the Frenchman, who came up through the Valenciennes academy before moving to Liefering in in 2015 then the side a year later, they have now suggested that they could be willing to sell 12 months before his current contract is up.

“In the Covid-19 crisis, we have other issues greater than concerns about contracts,” managing director Oliver Mintzlaff told Sport1.

“We know the terms of our players' contracts and I know them very well - especially that of our top performers.

“For us, it is a no go that the top performers will be allowed to leave our club free of charge. That’s the case with Timo Werner and that will be the case with Dayot Upamecano. I have the economic stability of the club in mind.”

If Upamecano cannot agree terms with the club, then, it is a clear message that he will be sold this summer, with a fee of around €60m (£53m/$67m) expected to prise him away from Leipzig.

Meanwhile, the club are not expecting great incoming movement in the summer market, with Mintzlaff hinting that they will only replace the players they allow to leave.

Article continues below

“We have to sell before we buy anything. But I see the need to sell only to a limited extent. We have a good squad,” he said before discussing the club’s approach if the season cannot finish due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has seen two Koln players test positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

“If we can’t finish the season, we don’t have to deal with new transfers at all. It wouldn’t fit into the big financial loss that we have.”

Leipzig are currently third in the Bundesliga standings, five points behind leaders Bayern.