Premier League cleared to resume on June 1 after government publish 50-page post-lockdown document

The coronavirus crisis has caused major disruptions to the sporting calendar in recent months, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel

The government have published a 50-page document for lifting the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in which could see top-level sport restart on June 1.

A guide for exiting the lockdown has been released on Monday afternoon, with social distancing measures to remain in place as various activities are resumed across the country.

Step two of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "roadmap" could see the current Premier League season get back underway next month, with all remaining fixtures set to be played behind closed doors until public safety can be guaranteed.

More to follow.