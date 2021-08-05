Tokyo 2020: Brazil vs Spain - Which teams have won back-to-back gold medals in Olympics football?

The Selecao have the chance to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals if they beat Spain in the final on Saturday...

Brazil are all set to take on Spain in the final of Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's football on Saturday at the International Stadium Tokyo in Japan.

The Selecao will be eyeing a second consecutive gold medal at the Olympics after their triumph at Rio 2016 where they defeated Germany in the final 4-3 (1-1) in the penalty shootout.

Before Brazil, only four men's teams have won the gold medal in consecutive editions. Great Britain were the first to achieve the feat at the 1908 (London) and 1912 (Stockholm) Olympics.

The last team who had won two back-to-back gold medals were Brazil's arch-rivals Argentina who won in 2004 and 2008. The most successful team in Olympics football history, Hungary (three gold medals), won two medals back-to-back in 1964 and 1968.

The five-time World Champions also have a chance to equal Argentina and Uruguay's tally who are currently the joint-most successful South American teams in Olympic men's football.

Here we take a look at the four teams who have won two consecutive gold medals at the Olympics.

Which teams have won back-to-back gold medals in Olympics football?

Team Editions Argentina 2004, 2008 Hungary 1964, 1968 Uruguay 1924, 1028 Great Britain 1908, 1912

How have the Brazil men's football team performed at Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Brazil were placed in Group D alongside Ivory Coast, Germany and Saudi Arabia. Their campaign began with a 4-2 win over Germany. In their second match, they drew against Ivory Coast but came back strongly in their third game and thrashed Saudi Arabia 3-1.

In the quarterfinal, Brazil edged out Egypt 1-0 and in the semifinal, they beat Mexico 4-1 (0-0) in the penalty shoot-out to reach the final for the second consecutive time.

Richarlison has scored the most number of goals (5) for Brazil and is also the top goalscorer so far in the competition.