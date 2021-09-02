Tino Anjorin: Lokomotiv Moscow sign Chelsea wonderkid on loan

The Nigeria prospect will continue his development at the RZD Arena under manager Marko Nikolic

Chelsea have announced the departure of Tino Anjorin to Russian Premier League side Lokomotiv Moscow on loan.

Despite his immense talent, the Nigeria prospect has been unable to break into Thomas Tuchel’s squad.



However, in a bid to taste first-team action, he will represent the Steam Locomotive for the 2021-22 campaign.

“Tino Anjorin, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder who made three men’s first-team appearances last season, is embarking on his first loan, with Lokomotiv Moscow his destination,” a statement from the Blues website read.

“An Academy product, who played a starring role in a PL2 title-winning season and has represented England up to U19 level, Anjorin made his senior Chelsea debut during the 2019/20 season in a big Carabao Cup win over Grimsby.

“That was followed up with his first Premier League appearance later that campaign, as a substitute against Everton in the final game before the pandemic.

“He was rewarded that summer with a five-year contract and played a part in last season’s Champions League success, starting a group stage game against another Russian side, Krasnodar, as well as playing two games in the FA Cup run to the final. He became a regular in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.”

He has been handed the no. 10 jersey in Moscow and becomes the third African in Marko Nikolic’s squad after Francois Kamano (Guinea) and Ze Luis (Cape Verde).

Manager Tuchel had hoped to see more from the teenager during Chelsea’s pre-season campaign, but he was out due to Covid-19.

“I’m a bit sad because he trained so well for us in the last half a year and then the race for the top four was on and there was so many decisive matches every three days, so there was not actually the moment to try stuff with young players,” the German explained.

Article continues below

“But he showed his quality in every training, so when the season ended, we both agreed that he stays for pre-season and he will get his minutes that he deserves.

“Unfortunately, before the first friendly starts, Tino was the guy to catch the Covid virus and really suffered for 10 to 12 days.”

Born to a Nigerian father in Poole, Anjorin is eligible to play for the Super Eagles despite featuring for England at U17, U18 and U19 levels.