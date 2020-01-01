Time for change! Why Young Lions "experiment" needs to be re-evaluated

The country's biggest prospects have not had much joy in the SPL recently and it might be time for a conceptual change

As Saifullah Akbar stroked home a late penalty against 10-man Tampines to secure a 1-1 draw, he wheeled off in celebration of the ’ 21st goal of the season. Not a bad figure on the surface, until you realise it had come on the 24th matchweek of the 2019 season. A mere 21 goals all year, the league’s lowest, and 37 behind leading scorers .

It’s a statistic which unfortunately sums the Young Lions up quite aptly. Having finished in the bottom two in five of the last six SPL campaigns, the time seems ripe for the FAS to review their 18-year-old project.

When the side was set up nearly two decades ago, the FAS aimed to expose the country's brightest young talents to top-level competition, thus helping to prepare them for international tournaments and launch their professional careers as an added bonus. The idea was to bypass the tough competition for places that young players faced at other clubs and to give them enough game time to gel as a team and learn their trade in a professional league.

A noble and commendable effort, but one that hasn't worked out quite as hoped for.

Singapore’s performance in age-group competitions in recent years has been rather underwhelming, to put it mildly.

The Under-23s scraped a goalless draw with Laos before losing to Indonesia, and at the 2019 SEA Games, finally beating minnows Brunei before travelling home. Unfortunately, these results were no anomaly. The U-19s underwent an even more harrowing group campaign in the 2020 AFC U-19 Qualifiers, where they lost by a total score of 21-0 over three games, including an 8-0 hammering by Myanmar.

Taking a look at their league campaigns, it’s easy to see why.

When it comes to young players, establishing a winning mentality is just as - if not more - important as getting regular gametime. It’s one of the reasons why Malaysian starlets Safawi Rasid and Akhyar Rashid have developed as brilliantly as they have, having come through the ranks at JDT and , respectively.

Making a team of local U-23 players compete with professional clubs, boasting four foreign stars, puts them at a massive disadvantage, no matter how talented said youngsters are. They lack the experience and guile to deal with certain situations that come with senior football and the inevitable poor results can only have a negative impact on their development.

It creates a team that is constantly being beaten down and demoralised by weekly defeats, unwillingly instilling a losing mentality in the squad and destroying players’ confidence. They get stuck in a losing cycle, and this becomes evident when they are pitted against regional rivals in age-group competitions.

That’s not to say the Young Lions have been a failure per se or that the concept is dead altogether.

In fact, most of Singapore’s best senior players, including Hariss Harun, Safuwan Baharudin and Faris Ramli have all represented the club at one point or another. But with the number of shining gems and natural leaders like those three coming through dwindling over the years, it has become apparent that there are certain flaws in the Young Lions' makeup.

At times throughout the 2019 season, the team looked lost on the pitch and one can hardly blame them. Coming into the season with a full youth squad, the players sorely missed the knowhow that senior players bring, culminating in most of the young players largely stagnating.

At this juncture, perhaps it is time for the FAS to change the rules and accommodate the presence of a limited number of senior players.

Exciting talents such as Jacob Mahler, Ilhan Fandi and Marc Ryan Tan all have an big future ahead of them, but they are bound to be in for a difficult start to their professional career. The presence of a seasoned professional like the aforementioned Hariss or Safuwan could make a massive difference for these kinds of youngsters.

Signing up those two particular players might not be financially feasible, but there are plenty of alternatives out there that could have a similar impact.

Opening the room to three or four senior dispensation players might come at the expense of some of the lesser talented youngsters, but it will only benefit the ones at the other end of the spectrum.

And in the end, those are the ones that will help the national team forward.