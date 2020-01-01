Timbe: Kenya winger in talks to extend contract at Reading

The Harambee Stars winger confirmed he has opened negotiations to extend his stay at Madejski Stadium

Kenyan international Ayub Timbe has revealed he is in the process of extending his stay with English Championship side Reading.

The speedy winger joined the Royals during the January transfer window after penning a six-month loan deal from Chinese side Beijing Renhe, and he only managed to play a few minutes (both occasions as a substitute) before the league was suspended owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I like what is going on, my contract was to end in June but we are in talks with the club for an extension,” Timbe is quoted by People Daily. “I have been taken aback with everything here and I do not want to leave that behind.

“It is a total new experience. People here are more professional and they are much more ahead. It is about handling the team’s goals. The mentality is great and the level of concentration in games from minute one to 90 is on another level.”

Timbe’s move to Reading might have happened earlier after he received reports of the club’s interest in him last year. However, the move never materialised after a concrete offer failed to arrive.

But the player was shocked in January when he heard of renewed interest from Reading, but keen to avoid lightning striking twice, he never took it seriously.

“I was in pre-season with my Chinese team and all of a sudden, the president and coach of Reading showed up and I was told I have five days to be with the team," he continued.

"For five minutes, I was in shock, I could not believe it. It looked like a joke.

“This is a life-changing moment and a good challenge. I want to make the most of it.”

Moving to Reading made Timbe the second Kenyan international to play in after Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, who featured for and Hotspur, before he moved to side last month.