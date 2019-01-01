Tielemans flattered by Manchester United and Tottenham interest

The Monaco midfielder drew many admirers for his successful spell with Leicester City and expects his future to be decided in a few weeks

Youri Tielemans has admitted he is flattered by interest being shown in him by and , and says his future will be decided “in the next few weeks.”

Tielemans enjoyed a productive half-season spell on loan at from this term, scoring three goals and adding four assists for the Foxes in just 13 matches.

That performance in the Premier League helped revive interest in the 22-year old after it had cooled a bit following his move from to Monaco in the summer of 2017.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has not been secretive in his desire to see Tielemans land at the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis, previously saying he believed “the club will do everything” to keep the midfielder.

However, Tielemans’ Premier League performances have reportedly been enough to draw the interest of Manchester United and runners-up Tottenham, bringing any move back to Leicester in doubt.

Tielemans believes he will have his future resolved by the end of the month and though he isn’t sure where he’ll land, he admits being flattered by those links to United and Spurs.

"We'll see which club it will be," he said. "The only thing I can say is things are moving. A lot of clubs have shown interest. We will see in the next few weeks who it will be.

"Yes [I am flattered by Man Utd and Spurs interest], they are really big teams in and in Europe. To hear those names gives me confidence. I just try to play my game on the pitch and try my best."

Article continues below

Tielemans is currently with the national team as they gear up for a pair of European Championship qualifiers against Kazakhstan on Saturday and on June 11.

The midfielder started both of the Red Devils’ previous qualification contests for and went the distance in the two victories over and Cyprus in March.

Tielemans also scored the opener in the 3-1 triumph over the Russians – his first ever goal for the Belgium senior side.